Community Coalition to support teens with grant-funded events

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published May 28, 2026

A meeting of the Hazel Park Community Coalition, including Ben Ervin, board president, far right; Richard Shunarrah, business sector representative; Alyssa Dean, student sector representative; and Morgan Cook, student sector representative. Photo provided by Shana Williams

HAZEL PARK — The Hazel Park Community Coalition has big plans for this summer after receiving three grants totaling $18,500.

The group takes a data-driven approach to tackling issues such as youth substance use and mental health, equipping teens with information and support structures to keep them away from unhealthy habits while developing resiliency against peer pressure.

This includes interactive events, which the latest grants will help support. The grants include a $9,500 Tobacco Prevention Award, presented by Making It Count; a $3,000 Community Ambassador Grant, from TE Connectivity; and most recently, $6,000 from Oakland County Community Health Network, issued through the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities.

All three grants were awarded within the last two months, and plans are already being made to put them to use.

First, on June 24-25, the coalition will send 10 students from Hazel Park High School to this year’s Student Leadership Summit at Milford High School. Presented by an organization called Student Leadership Services, the annual meetup serves as a professional development camp. The coalition will use grant funding to cover the cost of registration and transportation services, and each student will receive up to $50 in gift cards for participating both days.

On July 31, the coalition will bring the Teen Truth Youth Leadership program to the Longfellow Community Center in Hazel Park. The one-day workshop is expected to be attended by roughly 50 students and focus on leadership skills — part of an ongoing effort by the coalition to help students take charge of their future.

Near the end of summer, on Sept. 18, Hazel Park High School will hold an assembly-style back-to-school rally presented by Vive18, an organization that started on college campuses where it promoted sober living parties. The rally will be attended by students in grades nine through 12 and also feature student leaders bussed in from Madison High School. The rally will start like a high-energy concert and then break out into smaller groups for conversations about topics like the realities of vaping and drug use.

The coalition is also looking to use its grant funds to help support summer camp programs through the Longfellow Community Center.

Shana Williams, the coalition’s executive director, said the pressure facing teens is more complex than ever due to the nonstop messaging in a world that is always online and always connected.

“I definitely think that coping with all the changes in the world is the biggest challenge we’re fighting against, so the biggest thing is just trying to make sure kids know they have outlets like creative expression or getting outside and taking a walk, instead of staying indoors and doomscrolling the news. There are so many things at their disposal beyond drugs,” Williams said.

She pointed to a wealth of data illustrating the need for the coalition’s efforts in Hazel Park, including findings sourced from anonymous studies conducted at the state, county and local levels.

Among the stats were marijuana use by 9.2% of Hazel Park High students, exceeding the Oakland County average of 8.6%; nearly 28% of Hazel Park students reporting they live with someone who struggles with drug or alcohol use, above the county average of 22.2%; around 35% of Hazel Park students reporting they feel so sad or hopeless that they have stopped usual activities; and nearly 33% reporting they live with someone who is depressed, mentally ill or suicidal.

Ben Ervin, the coalition’s board president, said that while teens using drugs to cope is a national issue, it’s “magnified” in Hazel Park due to stressors such as income inequality.

“Financially, there are fewer opportunities for parents to better their kids in their own lives, which is a contributing behind-the-scenes factor (in youth substance use),” Ervin said. “We’ve got really good information about where the kids are at now. Whether from a drug use standpoint or a mental health component, it becomes clear that what the coalition is doing is critical.

“I am just so proud of this group,” he added. “We have a very small group of people who are truly putting in a tremendous effort. I think from a trajectory standpoint we’ve had some wins, and really what I want to see now is more community involvement from a volunteer perspective, as well as from businesses. There are so many ways to contribute to bettering these kids’ lives.”

The coalition is also looking to grow its staff. According to Williams, the group plans to hire a part-time project coordinator who would focus on youth engagement, including prevention programming and community outreach efforts.

State Rep. Mike McFall, D-Hazel Park, is a sector representative on the coalition’s board.

“The work they do plays a big role in keeping kids off drugs, to stop smoking and vaping. All this programming gives kids something to do so they don’t end up going down those paths. That’s why it’s so important to continue funding these programs,” McFall said. “It’s a group effort, and it’s going to take that — no single person can get the message out to students on their own. Students are already bombarded with social media and advertisements, so it’s important we break through all that, and show them healthy alternatives.”

For more information, go to instagram.com/hazelparkcommunitycoalition. Those interested can also donate or apply for the part-time project coordinator position at sites.google.com/myhpsd.org/hazelparkcommunitycoalition.