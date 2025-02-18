CMPL branches see boost in construction’s wake

Located in Macomb Township, the North Branch of the Clinton-Macomb Public Library has seen more visitors since construction began at the Main Library in Clinton Township.

Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published February 18, 2025

Advertisement

CLINTON TOWNSHIP/MACOMB TOWNSHIP — For visitors of the Clinton-Macomb Public Library’s main branch, adapting to construction-based closures means visiting the system’s branch libraries.

Work to modernize the Main Library on Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township, which is more than 20 years old, continues since its start last May and now enters its fourth phase.

“(Construction) is all upstairs and the second floor needs to remain closed as they work on upgrading our lights to LED, laying new carpet and making improvements to the heating and cooling components,” Jamie Morris, head of CMPL communications and strategy, said via email. “Even though the second floor is closed, we have brought down items from children’s, teen and adult nonfiction to the first floor so there is a browsable collection of popular items for people to see. We are also happy to place holds on items that are upstairs and let people know when they are available. We have even turned half of the auditorium into a children’s area with a few favorite toys, puppets and activity table(s).”

Changes made or being worked on as part of the renovations include drilling wells to support a new geothermal heating and cooling system, reupholstering furniture, installing LED lighting, replacing carpet and repairing the terrazzo floor.

While Morris expects the project will be completed by the end of June, closures to accommodate construction have seen Main Library guests go to the South Branch located on Gratiot Avenue north of 15 Mile Road in Clinton Township or the North Branch located on Broughton Road south of 25 Mile Road in Macomb Township.

“We usually recognize a lot of people, so we can tell when (someone is new) because they’ve come to a program and … their card might be from main,” said Margaret Dekovich, head of staff development at the CMPL’s south branch. “I would say (it’s) at least a 25% increase.”

Programs and events, such as movie screenings or 1-2-3 Initiative speakers, moving to the branches has been a large part of the increased traffic at the South Branch. Dekovich says the changes have not led to any material circulation issues.

Gretchen Krug, manager of the North Branch, had data to show how construction was likely affecting traffic to the Macomb Township library. Program attendance in January 2025 was at 446 people versus the January 2024 attendance of 196. Study room attendance shows a nearly 100% increase in traffic, with 905 reservations in January 2025 and 569 reservations in January 2024. The Main Library had 553 study room reservations in January 2024.

“I would think we’re picking up a lot of (main branch patrons),” Krug said. “Our South Branch picked up a little bit. They went from 80 people in January (2024) to 137 (in January 2025). But the North Branch I think, because we have more rooms, the number (of patrons) has really exploded.”

Another factor Krug believes contributes to the North Branch’s increase in patronage are new residents in the Macomb Township community.

“I feel like we’re seeing a lot of new people, new to the area, that are getting cards,” Krug said. “This morning, I spoke with somebody who moved from out of state … I work the desk on Monday evenings, and I frequently encounter that where (patrons say), ‘Oh, we just moved here. How do we get a card?’ I don’t know what motivated them to move to the area but they’re finding the library, which is good.”

While progress to the main branch’s renovations and upgrades wind down, Krug expects some Clinton Township locals will return to their local branch. New neighbors in Macomb Township, however, mean new members will likely make up the difference and then some.

“Being on the north end of the service district, you look around and there’s houses popping up everywhere,” Krug said. “I suspect we’ll continue to grow because we’re right in the thick of the growth area. I think we’ll continue to get new people into the library.”

More information about updates included in the main branch renovation can be found at cmpl.org/alert_detail.php.

A list of events across the CMPL system can be found at cmpl.libnet.info/events.