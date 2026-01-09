Clinton Township man arraigned for robbery

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published January 9, 2026

CLINTON TOWNSHIP/ST. CLAIR SHORES — A man from Clinton Township was arraigned in the 40th District Court on Jan. 6 for a robbery that occurred in December.

Anthony Patterson is accused of having committed an armed robbery on Dec. 12, 2025, at the Advance America cash advance store in St. Clair Shores. Patterson is accused of having ordered two employees and a customer to the ground with a handgun and taking money from cash drawers and a cash box. The charges include two counts of armed robbery, one count of felonious assault and three felony weapons charges. Patterson also reportedly has a habitual offender-third offense notice, which would be an aggravating factor if convicted and sentenced on the latest charges.

An arraignment was conducted by Judge Mark Fratarcangeli, who assigned Patterson a $1.5 million bond with a GPS tether required if released.

Patterson is currently lodged in the Macomb County Jail. He reportedly elected to have a court-appointed attorney represent him, though one had not been named as of Jan. 7.

A probable cause conference was scheduled before Judge Joseph Oster in the 40th District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary exam was tentatively set for Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

“The allegations in this matter are extremely serious,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a press release. “Armed robbery is a violent crime that will not be tolerated in Macomb County. My office will pursue this case with the determination it deserves.”