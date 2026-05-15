City unveils new fire station

St. Clair Shores decoupled a hose to celebrate the completion of the St. Clair Shores Central Fire Station on May 15.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 15, 2026

Fire Chief James Piper decoupled a hose surrounded by state and city officials and city staff on May 15. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

The new apparatus bay at the St. Clair Shores Central Fire Station is spacious and fits modern vehicles. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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ST. CLAIR SHORES — On May 15, public officials, firefighters and guests gathered to celebrate the completion of the city’s Central Fi re Station on Harper Avenue.

Work on the station started almost three years ago and the city used American Rescue Plan Act money given to communities during the COVID-19 pandemic to cover some of the cost.

The City Council also approved a complete remodel of the police station located at 11 Mile Road and Jefferson Avenue. Police Chief Jason Allen said its estimated completion date is in mid-July.

A Central Fire Station was first built in St. Clair Shores in 1958. The new station has modern amenities to limit the amount of toxic material firefighters are exposed to. The shower area and the sleeping area are on opposite sides of the building. With the addition of modern technology, this is supposed to help firefighters keep contaminants to a minimum.

Mayor Kip Walby started the ceremony with a speech detailing the road it took to get to the new station.

“Good services keep cities thriving and healthy,” Walby said. “It’s a commitment that our city leadership has been dedicated to (and) maintaining for decades. Investing in infrastructure demonstrates its pledge to keep St. Clair Shores relevant and that’s what this building does.”

Members of the St. Clair Shores City Council were in attendance as well as many city department heads. State Rep. Mai Xiong (D-Warren), state Sen. Kevin Hertel (D-St. Clair Shores) and Macomb County Commissioner Barbara Zinner (R-Harrison Township) said a few words in dedication. All three have St. Clair Shores constituents within their respective districts.

A representative from the office of U.S. Rep. John James (R-Shelby Township) also attended and offered a few words of congratulations.

St. Clair Shores Fire Chief James Piper made a speech and said the old station was built for the job of the 1960s.

“The city of St. Clair Shores made a decision. They said, ‘Firefighters need better. Our community deserves better,’ and they built this,” Piper said.

Instead of cutting a ribbon, they uncoupled a fire hose to unveil the new station.

Pieces of history can be found throughout the building including old fire poles and the letters of the old sign hung on the wall inside the apparatus bay.

Daniel Gwozdz was the architect for the project, and he works at Partners in Architecture. He said it’s amazing to see the project come to fruition.

“It’s an awesome building,” Gwozdz said. “I’m very proud of the way it turned out. I think the city and the citizens should be proud, too.”

He also said as a St. Clair Shores resident, he took special care of the project.

Piper said it feels fantastic to see the building completed.

“It’s such a great culmination of the work of so many people,” Piper said.

The Fire Department had a building committee that helped to design everything in the station. He said they made it about firefighters and took their opinions into consideration when it came to the amenities in the station.

“It’s wonderful to see it completed like this and be able to do this grand opening,” Piper said.

Allen said it’s a great facility.

“Years of planning and design and construction went into it,” Allen said. “I’m happy for them.”

Councilman Ronald Frederick said when he saw it on paper, he wondered if they covered everything.

“You come in here and look at it and you see how excited all of the firefighters are after living in, you know, what would be the 60s and now coming into this century,” Frederick said. “It’s just gorgeous.”

He thanked the residents for their support of what the city does with police and fire.

The firefighters moved into the building on Wednesday May 13, and they received their first call at around 4 p.m. on the same day. All of the fire administration staff is out of the St. Lucy Catholic Church and all crews who were operating at different stations are now back at the main building.

Residents can use the same phone number as before to contact the Central Fire Station. The Fire Department nonemergency line is (586) 445-5380. For emergencies, dial 911.