City purchases emergency sewer backup generators

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published February 12, 2026

TROY — Contracts for the purchase and installation of emergency backup generators for Troy’s sewer lift stations was unanimously by the Troy City Council at its meeting Jan. 12.

The stations are operated and maintained by city’s water and sewer division.

“The continuous and uninterrupted operation of four sanitary sewer lift stations is critical to the removal of wastewater from the city,” said Jason Schmidt, Troy’s water and sewer operations manager.

In recent years, Troy has experienced multiple storms that have caused widespread power outages at multiple lift stations, which move sewage between different elevations. They currently have three mobile generators to supply temporary power as needed, although Schmidt noted that sometimes it’s not enough to maintain services.

“Onsite generators allow power to be restored to lift stations almost instantaneously and use natural gas, which eliminates the need for city staff to watch fuels or refuel,” Schmidt said.

During the meeting, the council awarded contracts for the purchase of four generators from Wolverine Power Systems of Wixom for an estimated amount of $196,530, as well as installation and electrical services by Shaw Service and Maintenance of Southfield for an estimated cost of nearly $454,800.

The council also approved nearly $20,000 to Consumers Energy and $2,150 to DTE for gas and electric utility installation and modifications.

“This is a long time coming,” said Troy Mayor Ethan Baker. “A few years ago … the city manager at the time (told us) about running back and forth, changing generators, trying to keep up, and the fear and the risk that it’s always catastrophic when these fail, and the flooding and the sewage that can happen. So, I’m excited to see this finally come forward, and I’m thankful for the continued push to make this happen at the city level.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.