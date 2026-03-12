City honors former fire chief

A resolution honoring former Sterling Heights Fire Chief John Childs said his 36-year career was marked by “excellence, innovation, and unwavering commitment.”

Photo provided by the city of Sterling Heights

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 12, 2026

John Childs

STERLING HEIGHTS — John Childs, a “big part” of Sterling Heights history, was memorialized this month in a most befitting way.

Childs, a longtime city firefighter who most notably served as fire chief for 13 years, is now the namesake of the department’s new state-of-the-art training center, located at Fire Station No. 5 on Ryan Road.

Family members and colleagues said Childs had an affinity for training, a division he once headed during his 36-year career.

“I would call John a firefighter’s fire chief. He was there for his guys,” said Sterling Heights City Councilman Henry Yanez, a former city firefighter. He added that Childs “loved training, but he also loved being a chief.”

“John is really a big part of Sterling Heights history,” Yanez said at the March 3 City Council meeting where officials unanimously approved the naming honor. “He is a chapter in this ongoing story that is Sterling Heights.”

Childs, who died Dec. 30, 2025, at the age of 78, joined the Fire Department in 1971 and eventually served as fire chief from 1994-2007.

During a presentation to the council, Sterling Heights Fire Chief Kevin Edmond said Childs’ career was marked by “excellence, innovation and unwavering commitment.”

“He's widely remembered as a mentor whose attention to detail, unwavering professionalism, compassion and commitment to continued education shaped generations of firefighters,” Edmond said. “It has been said that he never missed an employee's birthday, always taking the time to send a card, and his personal kindness left a lasting impression on a lot of the people that served underneath him. Chief Childs deserves this recognition and honor for his significant contributions to the city of Sterling Heights and the residents and for the positive impact he's had on this community.”

Edmond said Childs “exemplified a belief in lifelong learning” and earned several degrees, including a bachelor's degree in business management from Northwood University and a master's degree in business administration from Central Michigan University. He also graduated from the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officers Program and completed a Ph.D in safety engineering.

According to Edmond, Childs earned “respect and admiration from his peers while setting new standards of professionalism and leadership in the fire service.”

“He is recognized for exceptional leadership and instructional excellence,” Edmond said. “In 1990, he won the state of Michigan Fire Instructor of the Year and was runner-up for the National Training Instructor of the Year.”

Childs’ son, John See, told officials his father would appreciate the recognition — but probably would not dwell on it.

“He’d be very thankful for this, but I think even more he'd be just itching to get out of here and get training,” he said.

Childs’ most visible accomplishment as fire chief was the construction of Fire Station No. 1 on the southwest corner of Van Dyke Avenue and 17 Mile Road. He is credited with negotiating the free acquisition of the property from Chrysler Corp. as well as the station’s distinctive clock tower and firefighter memorial on the site.

Considering all of his contributions to the city, Yanez suggested Station No. 1 should be named after Childs, in addition to the training center recognition.

Although fellow City Council members acknowledged Childs’ remarkable service and impact on the community, they said the idea of naming a building after a former city employee required more deliberation.

“John did a tremendous amount of work for the city,” Councilwoman Barbara Ziarko said. “But for tonight, I think we should leave things the way they are. … We can always change this in the future. To do something like this, you know, off the cuff, I think there's more that we have to consider.”

Councilwoman Maria Schmidt agreed.

“This was kind of sprung on us today, last minute,” she said. “Let's work this out and in the future we can maybe come up with something.”

Councilman Michael Radtke said the unexpected push to put Childs’ name on Fire Station No. 1 highlights the need for a more formal way of memorializing deserving individuals.

“I think this is a perfect example (for) a better process to be put in place for how we go about naming things and honoring people,” he said. “Because, again, I'm not adverse to doing anything, but I think it needs to be done in a deliberative process so that no one feels slighted. I want to make sure that, in the future, it's fair.”

