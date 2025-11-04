Mount Clemens city commissioners give send-off to Dempsey

Mount Clemens Commissioners Erik Rick, left, Spencer Calhoun and Clerk Cathleen Martin clap for outgoing Commissioner Barb Dempsey at the Nov. 3 Mount Clemens City Commission meeting.

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published November 4, 2025

MOUNT CLEMENS — On the eve of election night in Mount Clemens, a good portion of the Nov. 3 City Commission meeting was dedicated to well-wishing the one official in the room guaranteed to not be there again.

City Commissioner Barb Dempsey conducted her last planned meeting in city politics on the early November evening, marking the end of a political career that lasted 36 years and saw her serve as mayor from 2005-2019.

“Serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I am truly thankful for the trust and support you (Mount Clemens residents) have given me throughout the years,” Dempsey said. “Local politics is not just policies and procedures. It is about people, relationships and the shared commitment of making our city a better place for everyone. I have been fortunate to work alongside fellow commissioners, city staff and passionate community members who share a profound commitment to making Mount Clemens a better place for all. Their encouragement, advice (and) friendship has sustained me through both triumphs and challenges — and there were many. To all who have supported me, stood by me, and believed in our shared vision, thank you. Your faith in me has been a source of inspiration and I will always cherish the memories we have created together. I’m incredibly fortunate to have been part of this journey and to have witnessed first-hand the strength, kindness and resilience of our residents. Thank you for allowing me the honor of serving you. Mount Clemens will always hold a special place in my heart, and I remain confident in the city’s bright future because of the extraordinary people who call it home.”

Fellow commissioners, ranging from relatively new faces like Spencer Calhoun to veterans of the commission such as Laura Fournier, reflected on Dempsey’s career in politics and her role on the City Commission. Calhoun’s thanks touched on how Dempsey helped him get a better understanding of the city, as well as highlighting Dempsey’s volunteer work.

“Thank you for that and for the other people you’ve really made an impact for, with the Crocker House (and) the Mount Clemens Community Coalition,” Calhoun said. “The volunteer spirit is core to who Mount Clemens is and for a lot of people, when they think of Mount Clemens, they think of you. Thank you for your years of service and best of luck for what’s next.”

Fournier’s tribute to Dempsey included wearing an old name tag from the time she was mayor, which featured two metallic pieces on a clear base with the city’s seal in the middle.

“It stood out wherever we went, so I thought I would wear that in memory,” Fournier said, displaying the name tag to the room. “I wish you (Dempsey) the best and enjoy not having to worry about all this.”

While most commissioners had something to say about Dempsey’s place in city politics (Commissioner Jill Yore was not present,) Commissioner Theresa McGarity stood out by giving Dempsey yellow roses.

Golf cart updates

With the commission approving the first reading of its ordinance to allow golf carts access to select streets in the city on Oct. 20, the second required approval of the ordinance was granted through unanimous vote of the consent agenda.

Commissioners also approved a resolution authorizing inspection fees for golf carts. Inspections are to start at $20 with a complimentary first reinspection if required, though second and all subsequent inspections are $20. There is no charge for golf cart registration stickers.

Postal parking update

During the segment of the meeting reserved for administrative responses, City Manager Gregg Shipman responded to an Oct. 20 public comment question about whether the city was doing anything about post office workers parking in the neighborhood of Clinton River Drive, Beyne Street and Rohns Street. The city had previously passed ordinances to establish parking permits for residents in the area and their guests, which are freely available to those residents and currently being distributed. Enforcement of the restricted parking is set to begin on Monday, Nov. 10.

Call Staff Writer Dean Vaglia at (586) 498-1043.