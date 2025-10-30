City Commission green lights golf carts on some streets

At the Oct. 20 Mount Clemens City Commission meeting, City Manager Gregg Shipman answers a question from Commissioner Theresa McGarity about an ordinance that would allow golf carts on some city streets. Commissioners approved the first reading of the ordinance. McGarity was the lone vote against it among attending commissioners.

Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published October 30, 2025

Advertisement

MOUNT CLEMENS — Fairway or hazard? That all depends on where you are driving.

City commissioners approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow registered golf cart traffic on some city streets at the commission’s Oct. 20 meeting.

“In response to several resident inquiries regarding the use of golf carts within city limits, city administration held internal discussions with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the director of public services and the community development director,” City Manager Gregg Shipman said. “Based on those discussions, we agree that allowing golf carts on city streets is feasible and appropriate, provided that appropriate safety and regulatory measures are in place.”

Notable provisions of the ordinance include a requirement that carts be inspected and registered with the city; that the city maintains a list of approved golf carts; and numerous regulations outlining how carts can be insured, parked, enforced, and other aspects of their presence on public thoroughfares.

While there are plans to release a map of all roads where golf carts will be allowed — operation is limited to roads no faster than 30 mph — the one road explicitly singled out as “fore”-bidden by the ordinance for golf car traffic is Groesbeck Highway.

“We decided we didn’t want anyone attempting that one,” Shipman said. “We felt that seemed more like a scene out of ‘Frogger’ than actually (crossing traffic).”

In order to become legally in effect, the ordinance will have a second reading and final approval there is required. The commission tends to handle second readings as part of the meeting’s consent agenda following introduction and approval. That could in this case happen at the meeting on Monday, Nov. 3.

Commissioners passed the first reading by a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Theresa McGarity voting against it and Commissioners Laura Fournier and Jill Yore absent.



Fiber permit

City commissioners also approved a permit from Ezee Fiber Texas, LLC for the right to access and use city rights of way to lay and maintain internet fiber optic cables and associated equipment.

The unanimously approved permit runs for 15 years with five-year automatic renewals.

While many telecommunications infrastructure requests under the METRO Act of 2002 go without much discussion, Mayor Laura Kropp shared some pointed comments regarding utility access.

“I think it’s great that these companies actually have to get permits and tell us what they’re going to do, unlike DTE, Consumers and any other utility company that just gets to come in and do whatever the heck they want and not inform the city and cause issues for our DPW all the time,” Kropp said.



Cairns kitchen

In the list of purchases and payments approved by the board, the city bought over $28,000 in kitchen equipment.

The equipment — which includes a range, refrigerator, tables, freezer, ice maker, shelves and a cabinet — will be used in the Cairns Community Center for programs and events. The equipment is paid for by a Community Development Block Grant.