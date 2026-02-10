City awards recognize outstanding employees

The Sterling Heights Community Relations Department was honored as 2025 Department of the Year. Staff members, from left, are Dawn Bondarek, Kimi Sugiyama, Ciara Fraser, City Manager Mark Vanderpool, Melanie Davis, Bob Sergott, Casey Wolfe, Marissa Russo, Abby Jenkins and Brian Figurski. (Not pictured: Dan Rizek, Diana Rogowski.)

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published February 10, 2026

STERLING HEIGHTS — Saluting standout performers is a yearly tradition in Sterling Heights, a time to pause and applaud the workers who keep the city running strong.

This year, more than a dozen individuals were recognized as 2025 Employees of the Year at the Jan. 20 City Council meeting.

“It’s truly a privilege for me to witness all of this,” City Manager Mark Vanderpool said during the awards presentation. “

It’s amazing to me. It reminds me that our city organization really is nothing without our great employees. And it’s a wonderful privilege and honor for me to work alongside them every single day.”

Award recipients ranged from a part-timer in parks and recreation to the head of the city’s Fire Department, Chief Kevin Edmond, who was named Administrator of the Year.

Edmond joined Sterling Heights in 2021 and, according to Vanderpool, quickly distinguished himself.

“From Day 1, he has led with intention, integrity and a clear vision for the future,” Vanderpool said. “He is not someone who seeks a spotlight, but he is someone whose leadership is felt every single day. Kevin is thoughtful. He’s steady. He’s deeply committed to doing what is best for the department, the city and the residents we serve.”

Vanderpool said Edmond “has led some of the most meaningful advancements” in the Fire Department’s history.

“He’s guided the department through a comprehensive standards of coverage review, helping establish a clear and data-driven roadmap for how we deliver services today and for how we plan for the future,” Vanderpool said.

He also noted Edmond’s role leading the department’s accreditation process — “a Herculean effort” —

and the recent introduction of a peak demand ambulance unit. The unit is staffed by four recently hired EMT firefighters and operates 10 hours a day, Tuesday through Friday, freeing up advanced life support paramedic rigs for more severe calls.

Edmond was also credited with securing $2.5 million in federal grants to expand department staffing, which Vanderpool said helps reduce workload pressure and enhances public safety across the community.

Excellent leadership, Vanderpool said, is one of Edmond’s most notable traits.

“According to employees in the Fire Department, what truly sets Kevin apart … is how he leads,” Vanderpool said. “

He empowers his team. He builds trust and fosters a culture of accountability and, most importantly, pride. He is approachable, supportive and always willing to listen.

He gives credit to others and leads with great humility.”

Edmond thanked his family for supporting him throughout his career and said his award is a testament to dedication and teamwork.

“The people that I work with, both other directors that have offered me support since I got here and the men and women of the Fire Department, the collaboration that we’ve been able to do, all the accomplishments that we’ve had as an organization, are the results of the hard work that they put in,” he said. “I thank them, because this award is for us.”

Other individuals recognized at the Jan. 20 meeting were:

• Diane Spelich, Library Employee of the Year

• Katie Neifer, Parks and Recreation Full-Time Employee of the Year

• Lucas Kernen, Parks and Recreation Part-Time Employee of the Year

• Derek Upton, DPW Full-Time Employee of the Year

• Dale Kirsch, DPW Part-Time Employee of the Year

• Al Gross, Firefighter/Paramedic of the Year

• Matt Schodowski, Fire Officer of the Year

• Andre Basin, Police Officer of the Year

• Chad Finkbeiner, Police Command Officer of the Year

• Joshua Selby, Detective of the Year

• Jocelyn Scoggins, Police Department Civilian of the Year

• Jenna Payne, 41-A District Court Part-Time Employee of the Year

• Elizabeth Gadioli, 41-A District Court Full-Time Employee of the Year

• Mark Hansel and Marnie Fencyk, Police Department Case Workers from FAN, Outstanding Performance of the Year

• Nora Almarsoumi, Sterling Heights Part-Time Employee of the Year

• A final group award — Department/Office of the Year — went to the city’s Community Relations Department. Its staff includes Director Melanie Davis, Dawn Bondarek, Ciara Fraser, Brian Figurski, Abby Jenkins, Dan Rizek, Diana Rogowski, Marissa Russo, Bob Sergott, Kimi Sugiyama and Casey Wolfe.