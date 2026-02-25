Charity Week 2026 raises over $102K for New Day Foundation

A pep assembly at the end of Troy Athens’ Charity Week revealed the total collected for the New Day Foundation. Prior to the real, each class participated in dodge ball and a relay race.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published February 25, 2026

TROY — Troy Athens High has raised more than $102,000 for the New Day Foundation as a part of its annual Charity Week, which took place Feb. 9-13.

The New Day Foundation is a local organization providing emotional support services and financial resources to individuals and families affected by cancer. The Student Council at Athens chose the New Day Foundation after considering applications by more than 30 causes.

As for Charity Week, it’s a student-led campaign that raises awareness and funding for different causes each year. The initiative has raised around $100,000 during each Charity Week for the last several years.

“Charity Week is just a great tradition we have here at Athens, and we involve parents and the community,” said Shawn DuFresne, co-adviser for the Student Council, adding that the applications are received each fall and the events and projects are then planned for the winter.

“The kids were just really impressed with what (the New Day Foundation) has to offer,” DuFresne said. “And the representatives (from the New Day Foundation) have attended a lot of the events (and) they’ve been just really impressed with Athens and Troy Schools, in general.”

During Charity Week, students organized activities and events for their classmates, faculty and staff to attend. Community members were also invited. There were in-school games, a pancake breakfast, a carnival night, a volleyball tournament, a hypnosis show, a film festival, a parent cookoff followed by the “Mr. Athens” pageant, and a pep assembly, as well.

“The ‘Mr. Athens’ pageant is very popular,” DuFresne said, explaining how the candidates each raised funds by selling snacks or offering raffles, as well as by participating in a talent show and a lip sync challenge.

“We raised a little more money that night by passing around buckets where people can vote for their favorite candidate that particular night,” DuFresne said.

Vernon Burden, the principal at Athens, said he appreciates Charity Week as a tradition that brings together the community in the spirit of helping others.

“As many know, cancer impacts us all and does not discriminate,” Burden said in an email. “A diagnosis often brings significant challenges to families as loved ones face their battles. Supporting the New Day Foundation and helping them continue their important mission is a powerful act of service.

“Charity Week is also a celebration of the community,” he said. “Events such as the pancake breakfast serve as a great symbol of togetherness; the carnival brings families and the community together for an evening of fun; and the always energetic and entertaining ‘Mr. Athens’ competition highlights student leadership, school spirit and creativity.”

For more information, visit foundationforfamilies.org or athens.troy.k12.mi.us.