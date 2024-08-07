Chanda retains Troy council seat

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published August 7, 2024

Hirak Chanda

Hirak Chanda retained his Troy City Council seat Aug. 6.

A current Troy City Council member, Chanda received 53% of the vote, with 6,765 votes, while his opponent, Ed Ross, received 47% of the vote with 6,045 votes.

The two candidates were running for a term that will end Nov. 8, 2027. The position pays $175 per month.

Chanda, a system safety engineer at General Motors, said in a candidate profile that his top priorities “include hiring more police officers, revitalizing our library and parks, bringing back senior programs lost during covid, preserving green space, and keeping our city attractive to businesses and families. I will continue collaborating with my Council colleagues and use my background as an engineer to make decisions based on logic and data.”

Of the 3,553 people who voted in the state House of Representatives District 57 primary race Aug. 6, 63.44% voted for Aisha Farooqi, making her the Democratic winner.

Challenger Tyler Fox received 22.54% of the votes, with a total of 801, and challenger Douglas Waggener received 14.02% of the votes, with a total of 498.

On the Republican side, Thomas E. Kuhn received 100% of the votes, with a total of 2,865.



