Building LEGO® Dreams One Brick At A Time

In-Focus Advertorial | Published September 2, 2025

NOVI — Bricks & Minifigs Novi celebrates first anniversary with activities for builders of all ages.

Bricks & Minifigs Novi is more than a business opportunity for Cara Suksi and her family. It’s the stuff LEGO® dreams are made of.

“It’s been a wild ride. September 21 was our official grand opening in 2024,” Suksi said. “We still have customers coming in every day who didn’t know we were here.”

For the LEGO® enthusiast, Bricks & Minifigs stores have something for everyone. That includes new, used, rare and retired sets, individual minifigures, bulk bricks, components, accessories and replacement parts.

Bricks & Minifigs Novi buys and sells all LEGO® products, including unopened sets, bulk tubs of loose pieces and entire room-filling collections.

It’s a one-of-a-kind franchise with more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

“The concept is very unique. We sell new LEGO®, but the niche market is that we sell bulk LEGO® for people who are building their own MOCS (my own creation) or need a piece that got lost from a set. And then we have cases and cases of minifigures,” Suksi said.

Beyond its products, the store hosts events throughout the year that inspire the imaginations of young builders.

“We’ve been very successful with birthday parties, and we hosted five summer camps that went great. In September, we’re going to roll out a ‘kidz night out’ once a month on a Friday or Saturday evening, each with a different theme,” Suksi said. “What we want to do in this next year is to focus on hosting corporate teambuilding events at the store. We might even look into adult birthday parties. We’ve had some interest.”

Bricks & Minifigs Novi will host a customer appreciation week beginning Monday, Sept. 15 and running through Sunday, Sept. 21 to celebrate the one-year anniversary. Sunday hours will be extended on that day. The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and patrons will find a sidewalk sale, an ice cream cart, games for the kids, giveaways and special promotional sales.

Bricks & Minifigs Novi is located at 49881 Grand River Ave. For more information, call (248) 938-4219 or go to bricksandminifigsnovi.com.