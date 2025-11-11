Southfield Business Beat

Heather Boyd, Operations Manager, Centrepolis at LTU; Molly LaLone, Southfield DDA Director; Rochelle Freeman, Business & Economic Development Director; Sarah K. Mulally, AICP Deputy Director of Business & Economic Development

Photo provided

In-Focus Advertorial | Published November 11, 2025

SOUTHFIELD — Southfield’s economic momentum isn’t an accident—it’s being engineered every day by a team of women who pair strategic vision with hands-on execution. From City Hall to the Downtown Development Authority to the product-innovation labs at Lawrence Technological University, these leaders are aligning small-business support, retail revitalization, and technology commercialization to keep Southfield a top destination for business.

Meet the women at the center of it all: Rochelle Freeman, Director of Business & Economic Development; Sarah Mulally, Deputy Director of Business & Economic Development; Molly LaLone, Executive Director of the Southfield Downtown Development Authority (DDA); and Heather Boyd, a key force at LTU’s Centrepolis Accelerator. Together, they’re building an ecosystem where entrepreneurs start, scale, and stay.

The City Hall Engine: Rochelle Freeman & Sarah Mulally

As Director of Business & Economic Development, Rochelle Freeman is one of the most respected figures in Michigan’s business and economic development community. Her leadership has fostered partnerships, attracted corporate investment, and strengthened Southfield’s reputation as a city that truly supports its business community. Freeman’s genuine passion for Southfield—and her extraordinary ability to connect people and opportunities—have made her an invaluable asset to the City and a trusted partner to companies of every size.

As Mateusz Nowakowski, VP and CFO of Dürr Systems, shared:

“Shelly has been a tremendous help to Dürr in navigating the complex process of obtaining permits and incentives for our North America Headquarters in Southfield. Her extensive knowledge, professional approach, and willingness to assist made the entire process smooth, efficient, and easy. We truly appreciate her dedication and continued support.”

While Freeman is quick to credit others for Southfield’s momentum, many in the business community point to her steady leadership, experience, and unmatched network as driving forces supporting the City’s success.

To that end, she and newly appointed Deputy Director Sarah Mulally operate as a true “dynamic duo.” Sarah Mulally, a key member of the Southfield Planning Department for over 25 years, has been working behind the scenes to support the growth of the community. Now, she is focused on strengthening the business environment, stabilizing and re-energizing the retail market, and championing small businesses—the heartbeat of Southfield’s economy.

Freeman and Mulally’s playbook is equal parts concierge and connector:

• Hands-on small-business support: Guidance on licensing, site selection, and access to capital.

• Retail stabilization & recruitment: A coordinated push to fill vacancies with the right retailers and restaurants that fit neighborhood needs.

• Regional navigation: Direct pathways to funding, incentives, mentoring, and talent via partners across Michigan.

“Southfield’s success depends on the success of its businesses—large and small,” says Freeman. “With Sarah on board, we’re expanding our capacity to ensure that every entrepreneur has the tools and support they need to succeed.”

Mulally adds a sharp focus on evolving retail dynamics and creative solutions for corridors and centers. “Retail is evolving. Our goal is to bring creative solutions to Southfield that not only attract new businesses but also enhance the quality of life for residents.”

Get help from the City team: Contact Rochelle Freeman at rfreeman@cityofsouthfield.com and Sarah Mulally at smulally@cityofsouthfield.com.

The District Catalyst: Molly LaLone and the Southfield DDA

Molly LaLone joined the City of Southfield’s Business and Economic Development team in 2024 as Executive Director of the Southfield Downtown Development Authority (DDA). With more than 18 years of professional downtown management experience, she is helping lead a shared vision for Southfield’s Historic Cornerstone District centered on collaboration, placemaking, and economic growth.

Certified in Michigan Professional Downtown Management, LaLone is a frequent presenter at national and regional conferences, sharing her expertise in branding and community engagement.

Working in lockstep with the City’s development team, she focuses on:

• Place-based investment to enhance walkability, safety, and vibrant, pedestrian- scaled spaces

• Business attraction and retention tuned to small business needs and district market gaps

• Programming and partnerships that engage residents, workers, and visitors while elevating awareness of the district

LaLone’s DDA perspective blends infrastructure and placemaking with the City’s pro-business urgency—helping turn downtown projects from concept to ribbon-cutting.

Connect with the DDA: Contact Molly LaLone at mlalone@cityofsouthfield.com.

The Innovation Accelerator: Heather Boyd and Centrepolis at LTU

Just down the road at Lawrence Technological University, Heather Boyd and the Centrepolis Accelerator are turning ideas into commercialized products. Heather Boyd is responsible for grant management and office administration ensure that Centrepolis is able to stay focused on their mission. Centrepolis is where physical-product startups and manufacturers find prototyping, testing, engineering, and go-to-market muscle—often the difference between a promising concept and a scalable company.

Through the City’s partnerships highlighted by Freeman and Mulally, Southfield businesses get a warm hand-off into the Centrepolis pipeline—tapping:

• Prototyping & testing de-risk product development.

• Commercialization support to validate markets and accelerate sales.

• Manufacturing readiness helps companies source, build, and scale locally.

Reach out to Centrepolis: Contact Heather Boyd at hboyd@ltu.edu.

One Ecosystem, Many On-Ramps

What sets Southfield apart is how seamlessly these women align their teams and tools:

• Capital & Incentives (MEDC, Oakland County): to expand facilities and finance growth.

• Workforce & Training (Oakland County Michigan Works! Southfield): to build talent pipelines.

• Coaching & Operations (Oakland Thrive and similar partners): to stabilize and scale.

• Product Development (LTU’s Centrepolis Accelerator): to prototype, test, and commercialize.

As Mayor Siver notes, “Southfield businesses don’t just have the City behind them—they have the strength of an entire region. Our role is to open doors, connect people to resources, and make sure every entrepreneur has the chance to grow, innovate, and succeed right here in Southfield.”