Improve health and wellness with iCryo medical team

Photo provided

In-Focus Advertorial | Published November 10, 2025

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — Whether someone is an athlete hoping to improve their performance or someone trying to lose stubborn weight, iCryo Grosse Pointe on the Hill in Grosse Pointe Farms offers proven solutions under the supervision of medical professionals.

Kristen Giancola, who co-owns iCryo Grosse Pointe with her husband, Dominic Giancola, is a cardiac intensive care nurse whose medical background prompted her to open this business in February as she saw many patients with diabetes, obesity and other conditions who could have benefited from preventative care.

“The goal is to optimize your health,” said Giancola, who co-manages iCryo with her sister-in-law, Adrienne Jasica, who’s also a registered nurse. “It’s preventative medicine.”

The cryotherapy chamber — a form of cold therapy — can burn 500 calories per session, while the sauna can also burn several hundred calories per session.

But iCryo isn’t just about devices. They have nurses and doctors who can chart a personalized wellness plan by incorporating specific exercises and dietary changes into a patient’s life. Medical and nonmedical weight loss plans are supervised by nurses and consultants with nutrition and personal training backgrounds.

A franchise, iCryo is governed by a board of physicians and is a medical facility. “Our mission is to get people healthy and stay healthy,” Giancola said. For athletes like runners and tennis players, cryotherapy can aid muscle recovery and reduce inflammation so they can get back to their sport of choice faster, as well as manage pain and boost metabolism and energy.

Immunity infusions for cold and flu season can keep people well or reduce the amount of time they’re sick. NAD+ IV Therapy (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) improves brain function, energy levels and sleep.

Giancola said they offer free consultations and tours so patients can learn more about the devices and services iCryo provides. iCryo is located at 96 Kercheval Ave. For more information, call (313) 499-8182 or visit https://icryo.com/location/grosse-pointe-mi/.