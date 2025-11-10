Copper Hills Golf Club tees up tradition with a modern twist

Photo provided

In-Focus Advertorial | Published November 10, 2025

OXFORD — For nearly 30 years, Copper Hills Golf Club has been a cherished part of the Wright family legacy. Built in 1997 by Heidi Wright Karakashian’s parents, the 27-hole course has long been known for its rolling hills, scenic views, and welcoming atmosphere. Today, Heidi is carrying that dream forward by adding a fresh chapter with The Copper Club, a restaurant and event pavilion designed for the modern golfer and anyone who loves beautiful surroundings.

Her father always envisioned a full clubhouse, but he passed away before seeing it completed. “When I returned as sole owner, I felt a responsibility to honor my father’s vision,” Heidi said. “Building the clubhouse was more than a project: it was continuing his legacy.”

The Copper Club is light-filled and open, with glass garage doors that frame sweeping views of the greens and sunset skies. “It’s meant to feel like a retreat where anyone can relax, no golf clubs required,” Heidi said.

The adjacent Pavilion, already a favorite for weddings and private events, blends elegance with nature. “It’s an outdoor experience with the comfort of being covered,” she said. “Surrounded by trees and rolling hills, it gives you that ‘up north’ feeling without ever leaving town.”

The Copper Club’s menu reflects the same balance of sophistication and comfort. “Our food is scratch-made and consistent, with a little flair,” Heidi said. Favorites include the rigatoni à la vodka pasta, short rib tacos, and guava barbecue ribs. Guests can unwind with craft cocktails on the patio complete with fire pits, yard games, and a relaxed happy-hour vibe. “People tell me it feels like a vacation without leaving home,” Heidi added.

Looking ahead, The Copper Club Restaurant will be open year-round and plans to start traditions of monthly events such as our Dec. 10 wine dinners and our January bourbon tasting event. “By spring, everything will be fully finished,” Heidi said. “Copper Hills has truly come full circle, and it’s exciting to see my family’s legacy evolve.”

Stop in Tuesday through Sunday to enjoy some craft cocktails, scratch food and good company against a backdrop of golden hills and glowing skies.

Copper Hills Golf Club is located at 2125 Lakeville Rd. in Oxford. For more information, call (248) 969-9808, email info@copperhills.com, or visit copperhills.com. Follow @copperhillsgolfclub on Instagram and find Copper Hills Golf Club on Facebook.