Bond projects continue in Eastpointe Community Schools

With Eastpointe Community Schools bond dollars, the gymnasiums have been repainted at all four elementary schools, including Bellview, pictured. Crews are also in the process of sanding and refinishing the gym floors, and the cabinet doors at the front of the stage are being replaced in each building.

Photo provided by Eastpointe Community Schools

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published July 22, 2025

EASTPOINTE — Two years ago, in August 2023, the voting majority in Eastpointe Community Schools passed a $36.4 million bond proposal for building repairs throughout the district.

A bond is a state-approved funding process for large-scale projects. When approved by the voters, the school district sells bonds in the authorized amount and uses the bond sale proceeds to pay for the projects.

This summer, crews are working on several bond projects at various sites. All the construction projects are currently on track to be completed before school starts Aug. 25. Partners in Architecture PLC, based in Mount Clemens, is the architect. The construction manager is Barton Malow, based in Southfield.

Caitlyn Kienitz, marketing and communications coordinator for the district, provided the Eastsider with an update on projects under construction this summer. Input was included from the district’s facilities director, Kerry Weishaupt.

For starters, the gymnasiums have been repainted at all four elementary schools: Bellview, Crescentwood, Forest Park and Pleasantview. Crews are also in the process of sanding and refinishing the gym floors. Additionally, the cabinet doors at the front of the stage are being replaced in each building.

Pleasantview Elementary is getting new classroom casework and heating, ventilation and air conditioning units installed. The same work was completed at the other three elementary schools last summer.

According to Kienitz, DTE Energy is installing new transformers for heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at the elementary schools. The air conditioning systems will be ready for the fall. A new rooftop air conditioning unit has been installed for the Eastpointe High School auditorium.

Danny Laetham, the district’s technology and school safety coordinator, also provided Kienitz with updates. Other than the work on the fiber network, the technology projects are either complete or will be complete before school.

One completed project is the replacement of the district’s Wi-Fi infrastructure to bring services to current technology standards throughout the entire district, including increased connection speeds and reliability on roaming devices.

Also ongoing is the security camera replacement at the elementary buildings and the Eastpointe Early Learning Center, and the Operations Department. Workers are replacing and upgrading the existing camera infrastructure, including back-end servers and cabling to digital high-definition cameras.​​ The project is in the early stages; the wiring is completed and the camera installation is just beginning. Bond dollars also are being used for fiber optic maintenance and repair where needed.

According to Kienitz, about $4.8 million of the overall bond issue is being utilized for the projects being completed this summer. Broken down, it’s $4,046,886 on the bond construction and $768,583 on the technology items.