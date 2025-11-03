Body found in Clinton Township

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published November 3, 2025

Shutterstock photo

Advertisement

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The Clinton Township Police Department announced on Nov. 3 that the body of a Clinton Township resident had been recovered along 15 Mile Road.

On Nov. 2 at around 5:20 p.m., the department received a 911 call about someone down and unresponsive on the side of the road in the 16000 block of 15 Mile. Officers found a 72-year-old Clinton Township man at the site matching the caller’s description and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Clinton Township Police Department detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with tips or information is encouraged to call (586) 493-7802.