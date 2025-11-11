Birmingham approves record-breaking tree purchase

The city of Birmingham will be planting 342 trees as a part of the 2025 Fall Tree Purchase and Plant.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published November 11, 2025

BIRMINGHAM — The city of Birmingham will be planting a record-breaking number of trees this fall for the 2025 Fall Tree Purchase and Plant. To keep up the natural environment within the city, a tree purchase and planting is held twice a year.

The City Commission unanimously approved the purchase of 342 trees to be planted throughout the city in “residential and major street rights-of-ways and parks” Oct. 27, according to the memorandum included in the meeting packet. The project has a completion deadline of Dec. 5.

This number of trees being planted is the highest in recent history. This is partly due to the increasing number of storm-damaged trees. The city also plants trees to help fill in gaps in the urban forest tree canopy.

“Birmingham cares a lot about trees here, and part of managing a citywide forest system is replacing trees that you have to remove for different reasons,” DPS Director Scott Zielinski said.

The City Commission approved the total cost of the project to be $196,335, with each installed tree averaging $574.08.

There is a two-year warranty that comes with the trees. While the city provides the trees, topsoil, mulch and stakes, and handles the planting and any necessary pruning, residents are responsible for watering any trees that are planted in the right-of-way space that is adjacent to their property.

“We’re very thankful that our residents help us improve our urban forest for everyone for generations to come,” Brendan McGaughey, forestry and environment foreman, said.

Tree selection process

When the city goes out to find planting locations, they leave door hangers on residences adjacent to where new trees will be planted. Residents have the opportunity to help with the species selection.

“If someone plays a part in the selection of a species, they’re more likely to water it and care about the health and longevity of that tree,” McGaughey said.

In addition to resident input, there are several factors that the city weighs while determining the species of trees included in each planting. Tree size, cost and availability are all considered, in addition to environmental factors.

“We’ve learned that having a good biodiversity can keep from having a disease come through and kill off all your trees. So we work really hard to spread out the different types of species of trees so that there’s less risk of anything like that occurring,” Zielinski said.

Among the many species being planted for this project, there will be 43 yellowwoods, 52 Zelkova serrata “green vase” trees, 31 Zelkova serrata musashino trees and 26 American hornbeams. The full list of species can be found in the packet for the Oct. 27 City Commission.

Commissioner Andrew Haig said at the City Commission meeting, “It is very nice to see that much replanting, which costs us money, but is worth it.”