Berkley Days festival will not happen in 2025

The Berkley Days Association has made the decision to not hold the Berkley Days festival, seen here last year, in 2025. The association will look to conserve money for the next year to hold a bigger event to celebrate its centennial.

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published May 2, 2025

BERKLEY — The Berkley Days festival officially will not be happening in 2025.

According to the city of Berkley, the Berkley Days Association has decided to not hold Berkley Days this year.

Berkley Director of Communications Caitlin Flora said the event was canceled so that the association could conserve funds for a bigger centennial celebration in 2026.

“We look forward to working with them to plan it,” she said. “It’s a fun celebration for the whole community.”

A representative from the Berkley Days Association could not be reached for comment.

For the past two years, the Berkley Days festival has been plagued by safety issues and instances of fights breaking out on the event grounds.

The 2023 event saw a number of juveniles attend wearing masks, carrying duffel bags and bringing BB guns. After fights broke out, the decision was made to cancel the rest of the festival.

Organizers attempted to curb any concerns of safety with increased security measures the following year. While the event ran with limited issues for the first two days in 2024, similar problems with kids sneaking in with masks arose. After fights broke out once again, Berkley Days was cut short for the rest of its third day and then reopened for its fourth and last day with updated rules that included showing identification upon entry, all minors needing to be accompanied by an adult and an earlier closing time.

After two consecutive years of issues, the Berkley City Council moved to ban carnivals last fall, a move that was supported by the Berkley Days Association.

It was expected that the association would return to the city to submit a new plan for what the Berkley Days festival could look like in 2025, but it never happened.

When asked earlier this year about the state of Berkley Days before its official cancellation, Berkley Days Committee Chair Denise Downen said at the time that they were still working on figuring out what the event would become.

“We have not figured out what we’re doing yet,” she said. “We’re still talking and kind of working through what we are/are not going to be doing.”

The Berkley Days Association is asking for new ideas of what a reimagined festival could look like. To submit ideas, email berkleydays@yahoo.com.



