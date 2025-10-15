Bank teller charged with embezzlement

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published October 15, 2025

Advertisement

TROY — A former bank employee faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of siphoning funds from the accounts of her clients.

Rhodesia Jones, 25, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of embezzlement — financial institutions, a 20-year felony, and two counts of taxes — failure to file/false return/payment, a five-year felony.

Jones was arraigned on the charges in the 52-4 District Court in Troy Oct. 8. At press time, Jones did not have an attorney on record with the court.

Jones worked as a teller at one of the PNC Bank locations in Troy from June 2023 until May 2024. During that time, she allegedly made about $80,000 in unauthorized withdrawals from customer accounts. It is also alleged she did not report those funds on her state income tax returns.

“Consumers must be able to trust those who handle their finances,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, in a statement. “My office will continue to hold accountable those who exploit that trust for personal gain.”

During her arraignment before Magistrate Elizabeth Chiappelli, Jones was given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. She will next appear before the 52-4 District Court on Oct. 16.