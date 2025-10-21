Arts, Beats and Eats raises record amount for charities

The Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats and Eats charity partners raised $400,076.87 during the 2025 festival.

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published October 21, 2025

ROYAL OAK — Arts, Beats and Eats organizers announced on Oct. 14 that the festival generated a record $400,076.87 in contributions that will go toward local nonprofit organizations.

Since the festival began in 1998, it has raised more than $8.2 million in donations. Earnings from the 2025 season are the highest in the festival’s history, according to organizers who say the festival also brought in a record 345,000 attendees throughout the Labor Day weekend, marking a 15% increase from 2024.

“Today is a very positive and emotional day for me; we hit something that we have not hit before in our history,” event producer Jon Witz said during the Oct. 14 press conference.

Funds are generated through multiple sources, including gate admission fees, beverage proceeds, festival-sponsored community initiatives and more, according to a press release sent out by the festival organizers.

“This year’s Arts, Beats & Eats exceeded expectations on every level,” Witz said in the press release. “With increased attendance, record-setting contributions to local nonprofits and the Michigan Lottery joining as our new title sponsor, 2025 marked a standout chapter in the festival’s history. These results were made possible by the collective energy of our community, from the patrons who attended, to our partners, nonprofits, volunteers and guests who continue to make this event so impactful.”

Of the contributions made during this year’s festival, $150,004.58 will support Royal Oak based-charities, bringing total donations to the city of Royal Oak to more than $1.8 million since 2010.

A few Oakland County and Royal Oak leaders spoke during the press conference Oct. 14, including Michael Fournier, Royal Oak mayor; Dave Woodward, chairman of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners; and Dave Coulter, Oakland County executive.

“It’s a little hard for some of us that are older, who remember the very first one in downtown Pontiac, to believe it’s been that long,” Coulter said. “But it’s lasted that long because of the tremendous festival that it is, not only that it has great music, great art and great food, but it brings people together in a way that really no other event does.”

Some core charities that shared donations of $99,000 included Children’s Miracle Network, Children’s Center of Wayne County, Forgotten Harvest, Metro Detroit Youth Clubs, The Rainbow Connection and more.

Proceeds from the beverage sales of $172,702.87 went to 19 participating charitable community groups including Almost Home Animal Rescue, American Legion Post 253 Frank Wendland Post, Clawson Athletic Boosters and more.

A total of $11,560 was donated by the festival to First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak, Royal Oak First United Methodist Church and St. Mary Catholic Church for parking lots.

More than two dozen charitable organizations and community groups also received contributions totaling $92,739. Some included American Cancer Society, Make A Wish, Judson Center, Royal Oak Historical Society and more.

“The Arts, Beats and Eats is an incredible four days on Labor Day weekend. Today, to me personally, I think is one of the most exciting days. We get recognition from so many nonprofits, all the hardworking people and volunteers at these nonprofits, and to see the community give back to the community is really inspiring,” Fournier said. “We’ve (Royal Oak) been host for 13 years now, and have been incredibly proud that over 345,000 people decided to make Royal Oak their temporary home for the festival during Labor Day weekend.”

For more information on Arts, Beats and Eats, visit artsbeatseats.com.