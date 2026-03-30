Alumni say goodbye to former high school building

Alumni from Southfield Lathrup High School gather in the gymnasium of University K-12 Academy on March 28. Southfield Public Schools held a final farewell event for the University K-12 Academy, formerly Southfield Lathrup High School, as the district will begin reconstruction of the campus in the summer.

Photos by McKenna Golat

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 30, 2026

Visitors could see this second grade classroom at University K-12 Academy on March 28. Alumni had the opportunity to walk through the campus during a final farewell event and remember what the school looked like when they were students.

The University K-12 Academy gymnasium on March 28 shows that parts of the building still have logos from when it was Southfield Lathrup High School.

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SOUTHFIELD/LATHRUP VILLAGE — The Southfield Public Schools district and alumni said a final farewell to the campus of University High School Academy, previously Southfield Lathrup High School, as plans are moving forward to reconstruct the campus.

The reconstruction of University K-12 Academy is part of the Southfield Public Schools 2022 capital bond. At the conclusion of the school year, most of the building will be torn down, leaving the auditorium standing. The plan is to reconstruct the building entirely. This will be considered the first new school for Southfield Public Schools in 60 years.

Alumni from University High School Academy and Southfield Lathrup High School were invited to the campus March 28 to reminisce and take photos.

Royal Oak resident Tony Antwan is a part of the Southfield Lathrup High School Class of 1986. He said he wanted to visit the school to see what he remembered from his time as a student. He said that not much had changed, other than the incorporation of the University K-12 colors and name.

“It’s kind of cool and weird to be walking into the school after 40 years,” Antwan said.

District of Columbia resident Renee Armstrong, Farmington Hills resident Wendy Aaron and Dublin, Ohio, resident Kelley Honore-Johnson were all a part of the Southfield Lathrup High School Class of 1990. They said this was like a homecoming and that coming back made them realize just how long it’s been.

The three said that they have kept in contact thanks to Facebook and that this was a cool way to have a reunion.

Armstrong said she felt very nostalgic being back in the building.

“It truly was the best time,” she said. “It was the foundation for all things in our lives.”

Honore-Johnson said she is happy to know the school will be reconstructed. She said it was nice that the school district allowed alumni to come back before the building was torn down.

“It’s nice to have the chance to say goodbye to the past,” Honore-Johnson said.

The groundbreaking for the new University K-12 campus is anticipated to begin this summer, with the campus potentially reopening in the fall of 2029.

Students from all grade levels will be moved to different school buildings during the reconstruction. Kindergarten through fifth grade will be moved to Vandenberg Elementary School, sixth through eighth grade will be moved to Eisenhower Elementary School and ninth through 12th grade will be moved to the Southfield Regional Academic Campus.



