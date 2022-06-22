Alcohol suspected factor in Pontiac crash that killed Warren man

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published June 22, 2022

Shutterstock image

WARREN — A Warren man died June 5 in a crash in Pontiac.

According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Wyatt Joseph Streetman, 24, was riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson northbound on Woodward Avenue at approximately 9:40 p.m. when a 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 63-year-old Pontiac man, turned in front of him.

Streetman crashed into the Cadillac. He was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later, the release stated. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Cadillac was not injured. He was arrested at the scene for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to police. A blood sample was taken.