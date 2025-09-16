AI panel to discuss design of the times

By: K. Michelle Moran | C&G Newspapers | Published September 16, 2025

This digital artwork — created using the artificial intelligence image generator MidJourney — was created by blending an artifact from the Detroit Institute of Arts’ collection with other images to produce a hybrid composition. Photo provided by Lawrence Technological University

Advertisement

SOUTHFIELD/DETROIT — For some, AI, or artificial intelligence, might call to mind the technology students use to write their term papers for them. For others, it might be the robots in scary sci-fi movies that take over the world.

But that’s not the whole picture — not even close. Artists and designers, for example, are using AI in their work while retaining human control.

In conjunction with September being Detroit Month of Design, Lawrence Technological University’s College of Architecture and Design, or CoAD, is presenting the panel discussion “Designing with Intelligence: An AI Collection of Speculative Objects” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Experts in design and architecture will discuss AI’s impact on art and design, how it can be used in design work and how LTU — located in Southfield — is preparing its students to use it.

The panel includes Jason Vigneri-Beane, professor at the Pratt School of Architecture; Humbi Song, assistant professor and Emerging Architect Fellow at the University of Toronto; Shelley Selim, Mort Harris Curator of Automotive, Industrial and Decorative Design at the Detroit Institute of Arts; and Curry J. Hackett, teaching associate in Urban Planning and Design at Harvard University Graduate School of Design. The panel will be moderated by LTU interim Provost Karl Daubmann, former dean of CoAD, and Sara Codarin, LTU assistant professor of architecture.

“We know collectively that it’s really transforming how we do things,” said LTU interim Dean of CoAD Lilian Crum.

She said that in their college architectural program, students are collaborating with AI.

“It’s a tool that we use critically,” Crum said. “It can help foster more innovative processes.”

She said they don’t want AI to do the work for them.

“What we believe, and what we’re realizing as we work with it, is that AI cannot replace human creativity,” Crum said. “It certainly can take some of the menial tasks away, so it can help augment the process. … That allows designers or architects to focus on more impactful or valuable aspects of the process.”

One of the ways designers are using AI is to create images, for which designers control the content.

“It’s not going to do the work for you or replace your thinking,” Crum said.

That’s not to say that there aren’t potential downsides to AI.

“One of the main challenges of AI in art and design is that it can blur the line between human creativity and machine output, raising questions about authorship and originality,” said DIA Chief Digital Officer Jennifer Snyder, Ph.D., in an email interview. “There are also risks of homogenization — AI often draws from existing datasets, which can reinforce biases and reproduce familiar styles rather than encourage true innovation. Additionally, overreliance on AI tools could undervalue the role of human artists and designers, whose intuition, lived experience, and cultural perspective are irreplaceable. Finally, ethical concerns about data sourcing, copyright, and transparency remain unresolved, making it essential for institutions to approach AI use thoughtfully and responsibly.”

For its part, the DIA — like LTU — is one of the many institutions trying to use AI in a thoughtful and responsible manner.

“The DIA is actively exploring how artificial intelligence can support both visitors and staff as we adapt to a rapidly changing technological landscape,” Snyder said. “On the visitor side, we’ve begun experimenting with features like our playful ‘mad-libs style’ collections search, which will start using AI to spark curiosity and help audiences discover connections across the collection in new ways. Internally, we are looking at how AI can help us connect our many back-end systems — CRM (customer relationship management), ticketing, collections, and more — to streamline operations and reduce tasks. While we’re still in the early stages, these efforts are about using AI as a tool to improve efficiency, deepen engagement, and create more meaningful experiences for our audiences.”

Detroit is a UNESCO Design City, the only city in the United States to hold this title. As such, the city is celebrating its 10th year of organizing the Month of Design.

“Detroit’s designation as a UNESCO City of Design affirms its historic role as a hub for architecture, automotive, and industrial innovation while highlighting its ongoing investment in education, public space, and creative industries,” Snyder said. “Honoring its industrial heritage and grassroots maker culture, Detroit is positioning itself as a resilient, inclusive leader in the future of global design. This recognition also underscores the city’s ability to set new standards for innovation and equity, offering a model for how design can drive both cultural vitality and economic growth.”

The talk, which is free and open to the public, is designed to appeal to a broad audience.

“Whether you’re an architect, a designer or something completely different, there’s something in the conversation that will expand one’s understanding of AI,” Crum said.

Whether we like it or not, AI is here to stay.

“It’s entering all aspects of our lives,” Crum said.

The DIA is located at 5200 Woodward Ave. Reservations are required for attendees and can be made by visiting ltu.edu/academ ics-calendar/designing-with-intelligence-an-ai-collection-of-speculative-objects.