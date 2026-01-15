Troy hospital to build new patient tower

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published January 15, 2026

TROY — Corewell Health plans to build a new tower at its Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, located at 44201 Dequindre Road — part of a 94-bed expansion project that aims to support inpatient demand and improve patient access.

The expansion measures 132,000 square feet and will increase the hospital’s licensed bed count from 530 to 624, while increasing the percentage of private rooms from 40% to 72%.

A new 128,000-square-foot parking deck with a connecting pedestrian bridge is also planned for the project.

According to officials with Corewell Health, the project had been under consideration for some time, in part due to an increase in patients using the hospital.

“Troy and northern Oakland County are among the fastest-growing communities that Corewell Health serves, and the new tower will help us continue to deliver sustainable, integrated and patient-centered care,” said Lamont Yoder, president of Corewell Health Southeast Michigan, in a statement. “The expansion will help us meet immediate and future inpatient demand while meeting the full spectrum of the needs of our patients.”

Across its network, Corewell Health employs more than 60,000 people, which includes more than 11,500 physicians and advanced practice providers, and more than 16,000 nurses providing care and services at 21 hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

The hospital in Troy was one of six Corewell Health hospitals that recently received top marks for maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report. The other highly ranked Corewell Hospitals included Corewell Health Butterworth/Blodgett Hospitals, Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital, Corewell Health Farmington Hills Hospital, and Corewell Health Pennock.

“Parents deserve the highest level of care and support when welcoming a new baby, and we are honored that Corewell Health hospitals have been ranked again among the best in the nation,” said Jeff Ditkoff — the chief quality, safety and experience officer with Corewell Health — in a statement. “This achievement reflects the dedication, compassion and expertise of our teams who are making a difference for families every day.”

According to officials, the project is still in the planning phase and there are currently no cost estimates available. A spokesperson noted that since the tower is a new build, there will be “minimal impact” to patients and staff. Full construction is expected to begin by August 2027, and by completed in 2030.

For more information, visit corewellhealth.org.