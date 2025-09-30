Women Rock Science continues for another year

Cranbrook Institute of Science is holding the eighth year of Women Rock Science. The Women Rock Science has raised $1.6 million over the years.

Photo provided by Cranbrook Institute of Science

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published September 30, 2025

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — For the eighth year, Cranbrook Institute of Science is hosting its major local fundraising event, Women Rock Science. Through this event at 6 p.m. Oct. 8, Cranbrook Institute of Science raises money for Michigan students in under-resourced classrooms and encourages young girls to pursue an interest in science, technology, engineering, arts and math by celebrating inspiring honorees.



“A lot of folks bring their daughters to the event, and so for young girls to come to this kind of fancy night and see these women getting awards for their careers in STEAM, it’s really inspirational,” said Susan Flint Cooper Director of Cranbrook Institute of Science Lucy Hale.

The impact of Women Rock Science

The fundraiser has collected over $1.6 million throughout the years. These funds have supported 6,590 STEAM outreach programs for more than 234,000 students in 7,800 classrooms across 455 Michigan schools, 355 paid internships for high schoolers at Cranbrook Institute of Science, 64 summer camp scholarships, 130 STEAM Career Boot Camp for Girls scholarships, early childhood STEAM programming, transportation assistance and a Blue Planet Jobs Fair.

Additionally, this fundraiser has fueled initiatives such as the Women in Science Exhibition and the Women in Science Speaker Series.

Danielle DiFalco, the education manager at the institute, shared a story about a time when they used Women Rock Science funds for a group of girls to spend a weekend day at the museum to learn from female science educators.

“They had come in very unsure, not certain that science was something they wanted to be spending their Saturday doing, and could tell that when they left, it really felt like it was a part of them,” DiFalco said. “That’s what we’re hoping to achieve with the Women Rock Science funds whenever we engage with girls in STEM specifically.”

Celebrating women in STEAM

Three honorees will be recognized at Women Rock Science through the Outstanding Leader Award, the Outstanding Educator Award and the Rock Star Award.

The Outstanding Leadership Award will go to Dr. Christine D. Cole Johnson, the chair of public health sciences and the director of the Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Research at Henry Ford.

“It’s so important for families to understand epidemiology and how diseases can spread through community, and what we can do to help protect ourselves and each other from those illnesses to keep the public safe,” Hale said. “It’s a timely topic, and she’s an incredible scientist, and so we’re really excited about her.”

The Outstanding Educator Award will recognize Amanda Massey Mattea, the deputy executive director for early learning and Montessori in the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

“She has really worked to expand high-quality preschool and Montessori education across the Detroit School District. She’s someone we work closely with in our own work with the district to serve preschool students. So, she’s someone that we’ve known for a long time and we’ve just been really impressed with her work to encourage preschool access for Detroiters,” Hale said.

The Rock Star Award will honor Andra Rush, chair and CEO of The Rush Group.

“She was selected because she’s been an incredible champion of diversity in STEM and STEAM and her work itself is so diverse,” Hale said.

Hale added, “She also does amazing work herself to bring youth into the field with giving them access to information and opportunities to learn more about going into the careers that her companies support.”

This event is not just for women. It is open to all. General admission tickets for Women Rock Science range from $150 to $300. Sponsorship opportunities are available from $1,000 to $50,000. More information can be found at science.cranbrook.edu/women-rock-science.