Woman found dead on freeway

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published February 26, 2026

ST. CLAIR SHORES — According to a press release from the St. Clair Shores Police Department, a pedestrian was found dead on westbound Interstate 94 near the Shady Lane Avenue pedestrian bridge.

Both the Police Department and the Fire Department responded to a call at around 1:11 a.m. on Feb. 25. A woman was reportedly found dead in the right lane of the freeway and was identified. Family members were reportedly contacted.

The release states this incident is being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run and police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department Traffic Bureau at (586) 445-5318.

