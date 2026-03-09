Sewer pipe lining project approved

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published March 9, 2026

ST. CLAIR SHORES — At its meeting on March 2, the St. Clair Shores City Council approved a bid award for the District 3 sanitary sewer lining project in a 7-0 vote.

According to items attached to the agenda, annual lining projects are performed on the city’s sewer lines based on video footage from the previous year.

“This year, lining is occurring at various locations in District 3 (between 8 Mile and 9 Mile),” the agenda material indicated. “Five bids for the project were opened on 2/10 with the low bid being $479,745.00 from Inland Water Pollution Control.”

Similar projects have been performed in other areas by different companies.

City Engineer Mike Freckelton presented the item. He said the video inspection program was awarded at the last meeting and that hey surveyed the specific sewers listed.

In total, the project will cost $527,720 with a 10% contingency included.

Councilwoman Linda Bertges said she looked up the information since she was still brand-new to it. She said that instead of digging up the street, a resin-coated liner is inserted into the existing pipe and essentially makes a new pipe after it hardens.

Freckelton said it is epoxy that they place in the pipe and that they put steam through it to help it adhere and cure.

“It’s a nice, trenchless, structural solution to help prolong the life of the pipe,” Freckelton said.

Bertges asked about costs compared to placing a new pipe in the ground as well as the lifespan. Freckelton said it is much cheaper and less disruptive, and the estimated useful life is about 20 years.

Councilman Chris Vitale asked if they still shoot their local access program “Council Connections.”

“Because seeing that process or any kind of video that, or something where we could see a sample of that, I think would be great for residents to see that,” Vitale said.

Councilman John Caron said a section will go under Interstate 94.

“That seems to be a bit more complex because that’s actually draining an entire neighborhood on the west side of 94, right?” Caron said.

Freckelton confirmed and Caron asked about the process. He said the Michigan Department of Transportation has already approved the plan.

“Essentially, in order to keep that sewer live during the operation there needs to be some temporary pipe and pumps set up prior to the start of the lining section in order to take that flow, pump it through and then get back to the other side where it will ultimately outlet,” Freckelton said.

He said once the work is done, all the temporary equipment will be taken away.

Councilman Dave Rubello asked if residents in the area will get adequate warning of the work and Freckelton confirmed that they would.