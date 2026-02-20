Woman accused of asking men for naked images, then extorting them

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published February 20, 2026

Bazzi

Advertisement

BERKLEY — The Berkley Public Safety Department arrested a 26-year-old Macomb Township woman for allegedly extorting two Berkley men online.

The Berkley Public Safety Department arrested Marina Bazzi on Feb. 17 on five charges relating to allegedly asking for nude images from two Berkley men and then extorting them for money.

According to police, the investigation dates back to last year, taking place between the months of April and October. Bazzi allegedly was using websites to solicit illegal services to target men and eventually blackmail them.

“People were finding her profile on adult websites, and from there they would make a connection and communicate with each other,” Berkley Detective Lt. Andrew Hadfield said. “At some point, the person would solicit possibly for a nude image from the victim. When that occurred, they then tried to use that as blackmail or extortion to get funds out of them.”

Bazzi also is believed by investigators to have committed similar crimes in other cities in metro Detroit. The Berkley Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post that Bazzi has multiple warrants for her arrest in other communities for “similar fraud and scam investigations.”

“It sounds like several people are looking at her for similar acts,” Hadfield said.

The news release from the Berkley Department of Public Safety stated that the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with BDPS, executed a search warrant at her residence on Feb. 17 in Macomb Township, where she was arrested.

Bazzi was arraigned on Feb. 19 in the 44th District Court on charges of extortion, a 20-year felony; using a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony; stalking, a 1-year misdemeanor; harassment, a 93-day misdemeanor; and misdemeanor using a computer to commit a crime, which has a possible 93-day jail sentence.

Bazzi was given a $50,000 bond for extortion and a $10,000 bond for stalking. She is required to wear a GPS tether. She has yet to be assigned an attorney, according to the 44th District Court’s website.

“BDPS also received assistance throughout the investigation from the Grand Rapids Police Department, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, and the United States Marshals Service, and would like to thank them for their assistance in her capture,” the department’s news release states. “Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of these scams is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.”



