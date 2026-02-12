WinterFest postponed to later this month

Berkley’s WinterFest event, which originally was scheduled to happen on Feb. 7, instead will take place on Feb. 28

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published February 12, 2026

BERKLEY — A notable Berkley event that previously was scheduled for this past weekend was postponed due to inclement weather.

Berkley decided to postpone its WinterFest event from its Feb. 7 date due to the “dangerously low temperatures” that were predicted for that day. It now will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, on the lawn of the Community Center, 2400 Robina Ave.

“Many factors were considered to make this decision,” the city stated in a news release. “With the actual predicted high only hovering around 12-15 degrees, we do not want staff (especially those preparing earlier in the morning) and volunteers/vendors and farm animals to be working outside in the bitter cold. We also want participants to attend and enjoy the outdoor activities safely for longer periods of time, especially younger children.”



