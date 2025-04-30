West Middle School teachers, students to rock out for a cause

West Middle School staff members and students are organizing a concert to support childhood cancer research.

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 30, 2025

ROCHESTER — Staff musicians and students from West Middle School are coming together to spread joy through melody, while fighting against childhood cancer.

A group of staff members from West have played at various school functions over the years. The band, called Lessons in Rock, includes Brian Dalton and Brian Trudeau on guitar, Justin Carmichael on drums, Keenan Thomason on bass, and Dave Beaulac and Dustin Coleman on vocals.

Lesson in Rock — along with guest student performers — is hosting a rock show called “A Melody of Hope,” from 7-9 p.m. May 7 at The Roxy in downtown Rochester. The concert benefits the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a nonprofit that raises funds for childhood cancer research.

The idea for the benefit concert came about organically during an English language arts class, according to teacher Brian Dalton.

“The students and I were discussing how we can make the world a better place. I said, ‘It sounds daunting and way too big,’ and they agreed. I said, ‘Well, it doesn’t have to be. Start with who you see in the mirror and take it from there,’” Dalton explained.

The students brainstormed how they could make someone’s life, or lives, just a little bit better. And that led to the class talking about cancer, which has affected Dalton’s family and many others in the West community.

Dalton says he often incorporates music into his classroom, and the students thought that performing a rock concert to benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation was a perfect fit.

“Music brings people together better than anything else,” Dalton said.

Dalton suggested the students come up with a playlist of uplifting songs for the band to perform.

“I asked for songs that deal with hope, inspiration, determination, grit, so we made a playlist on Spotify and they voted for them, so the students picked the set list,” he said. “Whatever students I have in front of me, I get them for a year, so I want it to be impactful and memorable because I owe that to them.”

The songs — which all thematically connect with hope and strength in the face of adversity — include: “Here Comes the Sun,” by The Beatles; “Yellow,” by Coldplay; “Don’t Stop Believing,” by Journey; “You’re My Best Friend,” by Queen; and “I Won’t Back Down,” by Tom Petty.

Students also created mosaics with uplifting messages to send to some of the children supported by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

West Principal Lisa Fosnaugh said all the teachers at West are great at encouraging student voice and choice.

“They really try to let our kids think outside the box, create and explore,” she said.

Many students have volunteered to perform alongside the band.

“Some sing, some play bass, some play drums, some play the violin, and we incorporated them as best we could into the songs the kids picked,” Dalton shared.

The students set a goal to sell around 100 tickets and raise $1,000 for the cause, which they quickly surpassed. At press time, the Melody of Hope concert was close to hitting the 500-ticket maximum and organizers had raised over $3,000 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

“What’s important to us is celebrating these kids with cancer that deserve to be celebrated, and also celebrating these students I see every day in our school and what they are capable of doing, because they are capable of incredible things,” Dalton added.

To donate to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation on behalf of the Melody of Hope concert, visit www.stbaldricks.org/fundraisers/melodiesofhope2025.