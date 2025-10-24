West Bloomfield voters to decide school district’s sinking fund

The sinking fund on the ballot Nov. 4 for the West Bloomfield School District would pay for more timely updates for students and staff’s computer devices. If approved, it will continue the current millage rate for another 10 years.

Photo provided by the West Bloomfield School District

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published October 24, 2025

The current sinking fund paid for the locks on all the classroom doors throughout the district. The doors can be locked from within with a quick turn of the thumb. The lock indicates when the door is locked or unlocked. The new sinking fund would continue to invest in security. Photo provided by the West Bloomfield School District

WEST BLOOMFIELD — On Nov. 4, voters in the West Bloomfield School District will decide on a 1.552 millage for a 10-year sinking fund. If approved, the new fund would replace a 14-year millage that voters previously approved in 2013 at the same millage rate.

“This is a zero-tax increase to residents,” said Dania Bazzi, the WBSD superintendent. “This is a replacement millage.”

Since 2013, the law has changed to allow the use of sinking fund dollars for upgrades in technology as well as vehicles for students and staff, such as buses. These expenses were not allowed during the sinking fund in the 2013 proposal.

As a result of the expanded scope for the new proposal, the attorneys who wrote it did not refer to it as a “renewal” or “replacement,” said Christy Forhan, a community member who worked with the attorneys on the sinking fund. According to Bazzi, Forhan was instrumental in getting the 2013 proposal passed.

“The ballot language is vetted and written by attorneys to make sure it is not going to violate campaign laws,” Forhan said.

She emphasized that the new measure would not increase the millage rate. Rather, it would continue it at the same amount for the next 10 years. The district collects $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value, multiplied by the millage rate.

“The sinking fund is really important because it keeps dollars in the classroom,” Bazzi said. “When you use sinking funds dollars for repairs such as safety and technology, we’re protecting general fund dollars.”

According to the superintendent, the state does not fund infrastructure improvements for school districts.

“This is why 19 of the 28 school districts in Oakland County have a sinking fund. They are needed to protect what the community has built — that investment in infrastructure,” Bazzi said.

In addition to technology and buses, the sinking fund allows for real estate purchases, construction and repairs, security improvements and more. Forhan addressed some rumors and misinformation about this circulating on social media.

“Although the sinking fund allows for real estate purchases, the district has no plans of purchasing real estate,” Bazzi said.

The district is concentrated on three areas with the sinking fund: sustainability in terms of energy and operations, safety and security features, and instructional technology.

“Some of the schools that people think of as newer are 30 years old, such as Gretchko Elementary,” Bazzi said. “Think of your own home that is 30 years old. You’re getting into upkeep (with) roof, boiler and HVAC replacements. The sinking fund allows us to address those infrastructure needs.”

The current sinking fund already paid for new locks on all classroom doors in the district. This was the result of implementing best practices after an annual safety audit.

“Historically, when you had to lock the (classroom) doors, you would have to use a key on the exterior of the door to lock it,” Bazzi said. “Now, anyone from the interior of the classroom can flip it very quickly.”

The new sinking fund, if passed, will allow for further security upgrades, as well as more timely technology updates.

“If you are using a teacher laptop or students are using Chromebooks, it would be more ideal to replace them every four years,” Bazzi said. “Currently, our cycle is every five years.”

Bazzi said the sinking fund is a continuation of the district’s commitment to the four C’s — collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity.

“The sinking fund allows us to keep planning ahead and keep our learning environments strong and relevant for years to come,” Bazzi said.

Early voting started Oct. 25 at the West Bloomfield Public Library’s main branch at 4600 Walnut Lake Road in West Bloomfield. On Election Day, Nov. 4, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, including how to file an absentee ballot or where to find drop boxes and precinct polling locations, call the West Bloomfield Clerk’s Office at (248) 451-4848.

The following is the language for the West Bloomfield School District’s site sinking fund proposal as it will appear on the ballot Nov. 4:

Sinking Fund Millage Proposal — West Bloomfield School District

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in West Bloomfield School District, Oakland County, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 1.1552 mills ($1.1552 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2027 to 2036, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2027 is approximately $3,169,000?