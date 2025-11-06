West Bloomfield voters approve school millage

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published November 6, 2025

The recent approval of a sinking fund will allow the West Bloomfield Public Schools district to purchase buses and other vehicles for transporting students and teachers. Photo provided by the West Bloomfield Public Schools

WEST BLOOMFIELD — During the election Nov. 4, voters in the West Bloomfield School District approved a sinking fund millage by a 54% majority, with 3,376 voting “yes” and 2,857 voting “no.” The millage is for 10 years, starting in 2026.

“Our facilities are an investment in our students, staff and community,” said Dania Bazzi, WBSD superintendent. “This approval allows us to keep general fund dollars in the classroom while continuing to improve our buildings, technology and safety systems.

The district described the millage as a “renewal” or “continuation” of the millage that was approved in 2013 because it has the same millage rate of 1.1552, so it will not increase the tax rate. Rather, it continues at the rate of $1.1552 on each $1,000 of a property’s taxable value.

Technology upgrades and vehicles for transporting students and teachers were not included in the 2013 proposal, so legally it could not be called a “renewal,” according to Christy Forhan, a community member who worked with the attorneys on the sinking fund.

“We are grateful to our community for supporting this continuation,” said Stacy Brickman, WBSD board president. “The sinking fund provides the resources needed to maintain safe, high-quality learning environments while protecting the general fund for teaching and learning.”

Officials say the sinking fund supports the district’s long-term goals of protecting community assets, maintaining secure and healthy schools, and keeping taxpayer dollars local. Funds can only be used for voter-approved purposes and cannot be diverted to other expenses such as salaries or utilities.

“The community has always been very supportive of the West Bloomfield School District,” Bazzi said previously.