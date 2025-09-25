West Bloomfield hosts first round of public budget meetings

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published September 25, 2025

Allison Broihier, West Bloomfield’s budget and pension manager, led the first of three public budget meetings Sept. 4. Screen captured from meeting broadcast

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Capital projects for the West Bloomfield Police Department were reviewed Sept. 4 at the township’s first budget meeting for the 2026 fiscal year. Funds for roads, senior projects and a host of other township services were also considered.

Allison Broihier, West Bloomfield’s budget and pension manager, led the first of three public budget meetings. She reviewed 11 funds, including the current fund balances and the revenues for 2025 and anticipated revenues for 2026. In addition, she enumerated debt services —the amount paid out, and the projected fund balance at the end 2026.

West Bloomfield’s fiscal year corresponds with the calendar year beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

The board had the opportunity at the meeting to question department heads and make suggestions or changes. They will have two more occasions to do so before the final budget is presented to them for approval.

The public was also given an opportunity to comment at the meeting, and will be able to weigh in during future meetings, as well.

Broihier likened the fund balance to a savings account. It is the money currently available.

The first three funds reviewed were forfeiture funds, which are only available to the police and are typically used for capital investment projects.

“It is not meant to offset the operation costs of our Police Department, but to (pay for those) one-time enhancements,” Broihier explained.

Fund 252 — the Federal Treasury Department Forfeiture Drug/Enforcement Fund — is for police activities. The fund currently has nearly $100,000, which the police will use to purchase hard body armor. It’s anticipated that by the end of the next fiscal year, the department will have a fund balance of about $97,000.

West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young described the armor.

“It is wearable armor that would allow for extra safety against rifle rounds and bigger caliber (guns),” Young said, noting the panels are inserted inside the officers’ vests. “The hard body armor will replace the Special Response Team’s body armor. It will also provide wearable body armor for the patrol officers that they can integrate it in their exterior (vests).”

The investment was encouraged by the trustees.

“I think this is a very good use of funds,” said Teri Weingarden, who serves as both a board trustee and as the township treasurer. “Thank you for everything you do.”

All 11 funds reviewed were received, filed and the motion was carried with a 5-0 vote. Trustees Diane Rosenfeld Swimmer and Jim Manna were not present.

Fund 262 — the Federal Justice Department Forfeiture Fund — started with a fund balance of $559,000 in January 2025. The board approved the appropriation of $400,000 to purchase a Roshel Senator, a truck designed for law enforcement. In addition, money was also appropriated for the Special Response Team’s training, equipment, weapons and repairs.

Fund 265 — the State Forfeiture Fund — will have a fund balance of about $232,000 at the end of 2025. Some of the money in this fund may also be used to purchase the Roshel Senator. According to Broihier, this helps to relieve some of the burden of the public safety millage, particularly when making large purchases.

No revenue is anticipated from this fund — only from the interest from the fund balance.

The planned spending for 2026 includes community promotions, conferences, training, and the Special Response Team’s equipment and general operating materials and supplies. This will amount to just under $100,000 and is consistent with spending from other years, Broihier said, leaving the fund balance at $144,000 for the new fiscal year.

Other funds discussed included the Fund 284 — the Opioid Settlement Fund — which collects money from the national settlements of opioid manufacturers and distributors. The money will be used for co-responder clinicians, where licensed social workers or mental health professionals accompany law enforcement on mental health cases and lend their expertise.

Fund 211 — the Safety Path Fund — will be used for improvements along Walnut Lake and Farmington roads, including a new bridge and ramp in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Fund 234 — the Senior Services Fund — includes the Meals on Wheels program.

“Revenues have continually gone down. We spend our entire allocation,” said Amy Neary, the planning and development services director.

School lunch programs are also being reduced, Weingarden noted.

“I don’t understand how we, in our country, cannot be feeding our children and not feeding our elderly,” Weingarden said. “It breaks my heart.”

A variety of other funds were also discussed, ranging from drainage infrastructure and water utilities to architectural barriers and parks and recreation.

The next public budget meeting will take place at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 15 inside the Trustees Chambers at Township Hall, 4550 Walnut Lake Road.

Joann Nicodemus, a resident of West Bloomfield Township, was the only person who spoke during public comment at the first meeting Sept. 4.

“Why is this at (noon) when no one is here?” she asked. “Where is everybody?”