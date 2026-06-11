West Bloomfield High School celebrates class of 2026

Members of the 2026 graduating class celebrate receiving their diplomas.

Photo provided by the West Bloomfield School District

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published June 11, 2026

Graduating seniors from West Bloomfield High School file into their graduation ceremony May 27 at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston. Photo provided by the West Bloomfield School District

“I am a representation of an immigrant’s dream,” said Inaya Qureshi in her student commencement address. Photo provided by the West Bloomfield School District

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WEST BLOOMFIELD — The class of 2026 graduated from West Bloomfield High School May 27 at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston. Along with family, friends and faculty, there were roughly 2,000 in attendance.

The class of nearly 350 students was described as “exceptional,” “impactful” and “influential” by students and administrators. Student speakers reflected over their four years in high school, acknowledging some of their academic and athletic achievements, the diversity of their class, Laker Nation traditions, and their resilience in the wake of tragedy.

Packed into the two-hour ceremony were an account of some of the many achievements earned by the graduates, including more than $14 million in scholarships, 68 members of the National Honor Society, 13 members of the National Technical Honor Society, seven members of Tri M-Music Society, and a National Merit finalist, noted Amarina Kriko, a graduating senior who spoke at the event.

In addition, there were 111 students who earned the designation of senior scholar athlete, of which 51seniors graduated with a 4.0 grade point average or above, according to Marley Barba, another graduating student speaker. Many seniors were part of various sports teams winning district, regional and state awards.

“Congratulations to the class of 2026 on these exceptional accomplishments,” Barba said.

The class of 2026 is a mosaic of diversity with 37% identifying as Black, 44% white, nearly 7% Hispanic, 6% Asian and 6% multiracial. The religious designations include Jewish, Christian, Hindu, Muslim, atheist, agnostic and more, according to Inaya Qureshi, who gave the student commencement address.

“I am a representation of an immigrant’s dream,” Qureshi said.

She spoke of her grandmother who came to this country more than 50 years ago, did not speak English and had no money for college. As a teen, the grandmother looked out her window every day and saw kids who didn’t look like her going to school. She hoped to have a place there.

“All of our ancestors came to this country willingly or unwillingly, hoping their kids, grandkids, or great-grandkids would have a voice,” Qureshi said in her class address.

She thanked the teachers that believed in her and helped her find her voice.

She concluded by telling her class, “You matter.”

From the speeches, the class appeared to be a cohesive group, rooting for each other.

“I am so proud of all of you,” said Kelsey Hartley, the student government class president for four years. “I cannot imagine graduating alongside a better group of people. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for each and every one of you.”

She referred to the class of 2026 as an “exceptional group of graduates.” She also called the moment “bittersweet,” being excited about the next chapter in life but cherishing her high school years. She encouraged her classmates to take time to acknowledge the important moments in their lives, and said they have the power to make their life whatever they want it to be.

“In middle school, we couldn’t wait to be in high school, and once we were in high school, we couldn’t wait to graduate.” Hartley said. “We spent so much time focusing on the future that we failed to live in the present moment.”

Hartley led those in attendance in a Laker Nation tradition of the rollercoaster chant, complete with flashlights.

Graduation day ends one chapter and begins another. West Bloomfield graduates will go on to various paths including college, the work force, trade school, the military and more, according to Eric Pace, West Bloomfield High’s principal.

Pace spoke of the “impact and influence” this class made on the culture at West Bloomfield High and how that will last long after they graduate.

“You led in the classroom, on stages and on athletic fields, in service organizations and through everyday acts of kindness that often went unseen,” Pace said. “You shaped the culture of our building. You supported one another’s challenges. You celebrated each other’s successes, and you reminded us that leadership is not about attention but influence.”

An empty chair was reserved among the graduates to honor Hannah Oliora, a member of the class of 2026 who died in a house fire in early 2025 along with her two younger brothers.

This acknowledgment received a rousing round of applause.

“Hannah was and always will be part of this Laker Family,” Pace said. “Her absence is deeply felt by classmates, teachers, friends and all who knew her.”

Her family was present and given an honorary diploma on her behalf.

“We hope that this moment serves as a lasting tribute to her life, her memory and the lasting impact she had on those around her,” the principal said.

West Bloomfield School District Superintendent Dania Bazzi shared a story that a fellow educator told her. The educator, her husband and eight-year-old daughter visited the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee. Locals told them of the breathtaking views atop the mountains. They made the rigorous climb, only to see fog and clouds.

According to Bazzi, the educator was disappointed with what she saw and was about to go into complaint mode when her daughter started to dance and jump around and say, “We can dance in the clouds.”

Bazzi advised the graduates, “We choose our own happiness.”

Life can be challenging, but it is up to each individual to make their life what they want it to be, noted the superintendent.

“When life gets foggy,” Bazzi said, “remember to dance in the clouds.”