West Bloomfield fire marshal retires

In this photo from 1996, Byron Turnquist, left, can be seen with colleagues David DeBoer, Byron Burress and Kendall Stevens, who were hired together and have all since retired.

Photo provided by Byron Turnquist

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published July 3, 2025

Turnquist served with the West Bloomfield Fire Department for nearly 30 years. He was the fire marshal when he retired. Photo provided by Byron Turnquist

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Byron Turnquist officially retired from his role as fire marshal of the West Bloomfield Fire Department June 27, after 29 years of service.

Turnquist, who grew up in West Bloomfield, was originally hired as a firefighter and paramedic at the department on June 24, 1996.

He quickly moved up the ranks, promoted to sergeant and then full-time inspector in the Fire Marshal Division. He then became deputy fire marshal, and in 2015 he became fire marshal, a role he has held ever since.

Turnquist said he will miss his coworkers the most.

“We spend more than a third of our lives together living with one another,” Turnquist said. “Once you come into fire administration, we don’t spend 24 hours here (anymore), but we’re still extremely close. We’re one big family. … I’ll miss that.”

Leading a life of public service for nearly 30 years, Turnquist said he’s proud of his work “trying to make the community safer and stronger,” which includes helping residents and local businesses after a fire.

“We spend a lot of time with families that have suffered a fire loss,” Turnquist explained. “We are there with them while they work with their insurance company … even during the reconstruction process, where it is appropriate.”

He noted the devastating effect that fires can have on people’s lives.

“If you have a fire at your home, your life just got turned upside down,” Turnquist said. “You don’t know which end is up.”

He said he is also proud of helping business owners with code compliance.

“We want them to be successful,” Turnquist said. “We also want everybody who goes into their business, works in their business and surrounding neighbors of their business to be safe.”

The Fire Marshal Division visits commercial and manufacturing sites for safety checks. Inspectors verify that exit doors are operable and that paths of egress are clear. They also look for emergency lighting, extinguishers and other fire suppression systems, Turnquist said.

Some fires that occurred during his tenure were caused by a stain residents would use on their fences. When the rags were not properly cleaned and stored, they would sometimes combust as they dried.

Turnquist remembered smelling the stain once while he was on a call. He immediately called in a crew to search for the source.

“We were able to get into the garage and make sure there were no smoldering rags,” Turnquist said. “Because the last thing I wanted to do was leave that residence and there could be a fire getting ready to ignite.”

He had some advice for young cadets starting out.

“Enjoy your career — it’s going to go by so fast,” Turnquist said, adding that he encourages firefighters to share their knowledge as they go.

He said the time seemed right for him to retire, allowing his colleagues to move up through the ranks and help shape the Fire Marshal Division. He said he looks forward to spending more time with his wife and enjoying the summer.

Township officials praised Turnquist for his work in West Bloomfield.

“Byron, in his role as fire marshal, has done so much for this community in regard to fire prevention and fire safety,” said Greg Flynn, fire chief of West Bloomfield. “He has left a lasting impact on this community.”

Michael Patton, a former West Bloomfield police chief and current member of the township’s board of trustees, described his time working with Turnquist.

“He was a great ally to the Police Department. We know almost all the firefighters,” Patton said. “(Turnquist) would be the go-to person on what was appropriate on fire safety and building design.”

Patton also serves on the West Bloomfield Planning Commission.

“We would frequently see letters regarding projects in the township from (Turnquist). He was a person we sought input from,” Patton said. “He was a very knowledgeable subject matter expert in all things related to fire safety. We wish him well in all his future endeavors.”

