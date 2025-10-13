Week 8 high school football matches to watch

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published October 13, 2025

Troy quarterback Darius Mitchell drops back to pass in a game against Farmington Oct. 3. Photo by Erin Sanchez

METRO DETROIT — The end of the high school football season is near as Week 8 will be the second-to-last game of the season for most teams. This is a popular week for schools to go out of their divisions one last time before the season ends, and it also provides a handful of rivalry games.

Marquee matchup of the week

Farmington at Clarkston

7 p.m. Oct. 17

It’ll be Senior Night for Clarkston as the historic program faces off against Farmington on Friday night. This will almost certainly be the game with the most eyes on it this weekend, as Clarkston sits atop the OAA-Red division and Farmington leads the OAA-Blue division.

Games to watch

Ferndale at Harper Woods

7 p.m. Oct. 17

There’s a chance that Ferndale and Harper Woods are also both at the top of their respective divisions at game time. At press time, Ferndale was leading the OAA-Gold and Harper Woods was leading the OAA-White.

Troy at Troy Athens

7 p.m. Oct. 17

Despite both of these teams sitting toward the bottom of the OAA-Blue, this crosstown rivalry is one that never disappoints. Troy heads into the rivalry matchup having defeated Athens four years in a row.

West Bloomfield at Bloomfield Hills

7 p.m. Oct. 17

This game may not look close on paper, but it’s another rivalry matchup and is also senior night for Bloomfield Hills. West Bloomfield is battling with Oxford and Clarkston for the top spot in the OAA-Red, while Bloomfield Hills is trying to avoid a last-place finish in the OAA-Blue. This will be the first time since 2019 that the teams have played each other in the regular season.

Utica at Macomb Dakota

7 p.m. Oct. 17

Utica is having a great season and may have a chance at the MAC-White division title depending on how the last two weeks of the season play out. Dakota is in a similar boat in the MAC-Red, and both teams will want to finish the season strong.

Hazel Park at St. Clair

7 p.m. Oct. 17

St. Clair finds itself right in the thick of a competitive MAC-Silver in 2025 and the team ends the year with two out-of-division games. Hazel Park is also having a good season and has a chance to be one of the top teams in the MAC-Bronze.

