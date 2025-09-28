Week 6 high school football matchups to watch

Seaholm players take the field in a Sept. 5 matchup against Avondale.

Photo by Donna Dalziel

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published September 28, 2025

North Farmington players discuss a play before lining up against Livonia Stevenson on Aug. 28. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

METRO DETROIT — The high school football season has already passed its halfway point in 2025 and conference games are becoming more and more important every week.

This weekend, there are a handful of games that will have a huge impact on conference winners, playoff teams and playoff hopefuls.

Marquee matchup of the week

Macomb Dakota at Romeo

7 p.m. Oct. 3

This game is as big as it gets in the regular season. At press time, Dakota and Romeo are in first and second place, respectively, in the Macomb Area Conference Red. This game may determine who wears the division crown, even with three games remaining in the season. Dakota is likely to be undefeated heading into the matchup and with a big win against Brother Rice under the team’s belt that started off the season.

Games to watch

North Farmington at Birmingham Seaholm

7 p.m. Oct. 3

This matchup may end up being the biggest of the weekend when fans look back on the season. Seaholm and North Farmington are both top teams in the Oakland Activities Association Blue, and it could be the difference between winning the division and losing it. At press time, Seaholm hadn’t lost a game yet during the season.

Troy at Farmington

7 p.m. Oct. 3

Troy and Farmington will go to battle in another top game this week. These are two of the best teams in the OAA Blue this season, and this game might even catapult the winner into first place in the division if Seaholm was to lose.

Hazel Park at Madison Heights Madison

7 p.m. Oct. 3

The MAC-Bronze is a three-horse race between these two teams and Clintondale. This matchup may decide which team will be sitting atop the division at the end of the year, as both teams have done well in conference play up to this point.

Warren Mott at Warren Cousino

7 p.m. Oct. 3

These two teams are in the middle of the pack in the MAC-Blue, and this game could determine which of these teams makes the playoffs. The matchup is also Mott’s homecoming game, so it should be a packed house for one of the bigger games of the season.

