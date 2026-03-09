Wolfe eighth graders budget for ‘Real Life’

Students, left to right, Rizwana Chowdhury, Thakwa Khanom and Ariyannah Hamilton look over their budget summaries in the Wolfe Middle School library Feb. 23.

Photo by Maria Allard

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published March 9, 2026

CENTER LINE — Wolfe Middle School eighth grade student Chris Sims walked over to the “housing” booth to buy a home for his spouse and two children, ages 1 and 6.

He made sure to purchase a home that was big enough for the family, but one he could afford as an electrician making $58,345 a year with his spouse also bringing in $2,258 a month.

Acting as a real estate agent, Center Line Public School elementary instructional coach Steve Haney sold him a house. Then Sims visited the children’s station to stock up on formula, diapers and other needs for his “family.”

No, Sims doesn’t really have a spouse or children, but he was among the school’s eighth graders who participated Feb. 23 in an activity called “Real Life. Real Choices Jr.” The program, in a partnership with Extra Credit Union, provided a financial literacy experience for the students.

The exercise gave them the opportunity to see firsthand what it takes to earn a living and pay for housing, transportation, groceries and more. Each student was given a career, a salary and a budget packet. Some students had families while others didn’t.

Different booths were set up in the gymnasium to represent expenses found in everyday life: housing, auto, food, “life happens,” “my closet” for clothing and hygiene products and more. Other stations included pets, recreational vehicles, entertainment, tech and vacation. The students could use calculators to keep track of their finances.

Three two-hour sessions were held, and staff and local professionals volunteered at each station to help the students with their purchases and payments. Extra Credit Union school and community relations coordinators Ashley Fordyce and Lacey Cornell helped the students get started. ECU public relations staff member and productions coordinator Liyah Kincaid and digital media coordinator Savina Wood also attended.

Each time the students made a payment, they documented it in their budget packet to see how much money they had left for the next purchase. The budget packet also included space to document their spouse’s monthly income, student loans and monthly medical insurance costs.

“I think it’s going well,” Center Line Public Schools academy instructional coach Jordan Reeves said. “They’re learning a lot. It’s definitely putting that real world spin on it.”

All the district’s students in grades K-12 are exposed to financial literacy in some form during the school year.

“Extra Credit Union developed an experience for all grade levels,” Center Line Public Schools career readiness coach Kelli Phillips-Herrick said. “This is kind of our big first event.”

As they toured each booth, some students compared their expenses. When student Taylor Quinones stopped at the clothes closet, retired Wolf Middle School teacher Sandi Piasecki offered assistance. Quinones, who was a registered nurse with two children and no spouse, has participated in events like “Real Life. Real Choices” in the past.

“It’s a nice experience and helped me with my money management,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed it every time I’ve done it.”

When she ventured over to the “life happens” booth, eighth grader Riley McQueen had to pay $75 for taxes. But as a dentist earning $77,716 per year with a 2-year-old child, McQueen was able to budget for her child, housing, food, a car, credit card and a trip to Florida with $319 left in her checkbook register. She said, however, when it came to eating out, she should have stuck to fast food instead of a fancy restaurant.

Longtime substitute teacher Thomas Walkush and Michigan State University Extension educator Kathy Jamieson handled business at the auto table, where “customers” could lease or purchase a luxury car, truck, SUV, minivan or sedan.

“I sold a lot of sedans,” Walkush said. “Some of the kids are very serious. I’m amazed at how much thought they put into it.”

In the scenario, student Lianna Noe earned an annual salary of $47,455 working as a chef. She had a husband and 12-year-old daughter. She visited every table to purchase necessities and still had $1,610 in her budget by budgeting well. For instance, when in the market for a car, Noe opted for a sedan over a luxury vehicle. When it came to vacationing, she went camping because it was more affordable than other trips.

“I think this is a really good learning opportunity for everyone,” Noe said. “It’s like life as an adult. I think more schools should do this. It gave me a perspective on life.”

Ashton Godard, earning $98,000 annually as an architect, and “electrician” Alex Bell with a salary of $58,345 per year, carefully spent their money so they had a little bit of savings after their bills were paid.

“I think it was really good to show us the world,” Bell said. “I thought about the most important stuff to pay for.”

Godard is “really good with numbers” and was able to stay within his budget, especially with his high-earning salary.

“I think it showed us how much our parents do,” he said. “We should be grateful.”