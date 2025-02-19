Warren residents drive into Autorama

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published February 19, 2025

With his 1989 gold Schwinn Lowrider bicycle, Warren resident Rocky Bennett will be among this year’s Autorama participants. Photo provided by Rocky Bennett

Stanley Kozlowski III, of Warren, will showcase his 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Jailback at the 72nd Autorama Feb. 28 through March 2. Photo provided by Stanley Kozlowski III

DETROIT/WARREN — Car buffs, Barbie fans and wrestling enthusiasts, rev your engines for Autorama.

The 72nd annual car show — presented by O’Reilly — will feature more than 800 souped-up hotrods, classic automobiles, and custom motorcycles at Huntington Place Convention Center Feb. 28, and March 1-2. The hours are noon to 10 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Barbie Cadillac, as seen at Disney’s Epcot Center, is making its debut at Autorama, and appearances from Danny Koker and Kevin Mack of “Counting Cars,” and Brother Ray and De Von of the WWE Hall of Fame World Champions will help celebrate car culture.

Several Warren residents will display their classic cars as well. Stanley Kozlowski III will showcase his 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Jailback, and in another spot guests can chat with Rocky Bennett about his 1989 gold Schwinn Lowrider bicycle.

At last year’s Autorama, Bennett won first place in his division. He purchased his Lowrider four years ago, giving her the moniker “Mrs. Unspoken.” He has already poured $3,000 into making it look supreme.

“It was plain at first. Now it’s all gold,” Bennett said. “It’s totally different from what it is now. I’ve always had a love for Lowrider bikes.”

And so do the kids in his Lincoln High School neighborhood. Bennett is always willing to talk to them about the bike and even lets them ride it. He’s a member of Rollerz Only, a group of car and bike enthusiasts that meet on a regular basis as part of the Friday Night Flex, Michigan meet-up.

“It’s really for families to look at bikes and cars,” Bennett said.

In December, Rollerz Only held its fourth annual Toy Drive and Holiday Bash to benefit Detroit Hispanic Development Corp. and the children’s wing at the Karmanos Cancer Institute.

Kozlowski purchased his Challenger in cash just four months ago. The color: plum crazy purple. In a way, the vehicle pays tribute to his parents, dad, Stanley Kozlowski II, who died in 1985; and mom, Mary Kozlowski, who died in 2001. He keeps both of their driver’s licenses on the dashboard in their memory. He credits them for instilling the value of hard work, even when he had a paper route as a child.

“They put their work ethic in me,” said the Fitzgerald High School graduate, who retired last year at age 57.

For Kozlowski, the 2023 Challenger reminds him of the 1970 model.

“It just caught my eye,” he said.

The car only has 300 miles on it. One stop Kozlowski makes every Sunday is at his local Tim Hortons for coffee.

“I just gaze at it through the window,” he said. “I get people all the time that want to take pictures of it. I try to just do things to enjoy the car.”

The first time Kozlowski participated in Autorama was 20 years ago to show his 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Super Sport, which earned first-place honors in its category. He has always been a fan of classic cars.

“The ’50s, ’60s, ’70s were the most famous for the classic cars,” he said. “It’s nostalgia. I don’t think it will ever leave.”

Other Autorama attractions will include the Megamorph Giant Transformer Robot Car, Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, Farmtruck and AZN from television’s “Street Outlaws,” rockabilly bands and much more.

According to an Autorama press release, the following Warren residents are scheduled to display their cars. The roster of car owners and vehicles is subject to change.

Bill Amsdill: a yellow 1973 Oldsmobile Cutlass.

Jacob Bayerski: an orange 1989 Ford Mustang LX.

Ken Burgess: his black and silver 1957 Chevy convertible.

Eastside Customs of Warren will have a 2015 Blue pearl Harley Davidson, a 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide, a 1985 blue Oldsmobile Cutlass in blue, and a 1986 Buick Regal in tangerine and black.

Robert Hendrix: a red 1958 Chevrolet Impala and a black 1934 Chevrolet Standard Coach.

Ricky Lewis: a blue 2010 Chevrolet Camaro.

Mike Mazelis: a green 1972 Plymouth Scamp.

Timmy O’Dowd: a green 1979 Ford Mustang.

Charles Williams of Warren will have two bikes: an orange custom Predator Trike and a blue custom Predator Trike.

John Zawojskyj of Warren will have an orange and grey 1981 Ed Quey Dragster and Sofia Zawojskyj will have a red, white and blue 2004 Motivational Tubing Jr. Dragster.

Huntington Place Convention Center is located at 1 Washington Blvd., in downtown Detroit. For a complete list of events, visit autorama.com/attend/detroit.