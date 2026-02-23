Warren Police Department podcast to spotlight department’s personal stories

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published February 23, 2026

WARREN — Starting this month, residents will have a new opportunity to get to know the members of the Warren Police Department.

The department is launching its new podcast, titled “The Commish’s Corner.”

The podcast is hosted by Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins and is designed to shift the spotlight away from tactical operations and toward the heart of the department, a press release from states.

“The series introduces the community to the men and women who protect Warren’s neighborhoods every day,” the release states.

According to the press release, the podcast moves past the uniform to explore the true realities of the profession through candid, real-world conversations.

“The podcast provides a dedicated space for voices that often go unheard, from rookies navigating their very first shifts to seasoned veterans who have witnessed the evolution of policing over decades,” the release states. “At its core, the podcast is built on the belief that policing is fundamentally about people, and that honest conversations can strengthen the bond between the department and the residents we serve.”

Hawkins said he started the podcast because he wanted to take the time to learn more about the people who make up the department.

“In doing so, I quickly realized that our officers’ backgrounds, their accomplishments and their lives outside of work are exactly what will resonate with the public,” he said.

He added that this will help the members of the department learn more about each other, and that it would also create a more authentic, personable connection with the community.

The debut episode is scheduled to air at noon Feb. 20, with new episodes released every other Friday. The series will be available for streaming on major platforms including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, as well as through the Warren Police Department’s official social media channels.

“I’m asking the public to take some time to get to know the moms, dads, athletes, military veterans, immigrants and others who wear our badge,” Hawkins said. “These are the people behind the uniform, and these are the stories that define the Warren Police Department.”

Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said the podcast is being produced by TV Warren, with members of the Police Department.