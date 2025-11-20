Warren man facing charges for threatening police, judge

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published November 20, 2025

Andrew Roberts

WARREN — A man is facing charges for allegedly making threats against Warren police and a district court judge.

Andrew Roberts, 42, of Warren, was arrested after a local Facebook scanner page contacted the Warren Police Department about private messages it had received.

According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, one message read, “Death to Warren PD.” Another read, “When this starts to happen you’ll know why.”

The second message was accompanied by an image of an armed subject shooting a handgun near the driver’s seat of a marked police vehicle.

Additional messages called for “death to Judge Faunce” and “death to Chris Wells with Warren PD,” the release states.

In a post dated Nov. 12, the administrator of the “Scanner of Warren” made a post sharing some of the messages.

“He’s been sending messages to my page threatening a judge and Warren Police officers,” the post said.

Another message shared by the page read, “Death to Warren PD kill all cops end cops life’s tonight.”

Judge Suzanne Faunce serves as a judge of the 37th District Court in Warren.

Roberts was arraigned in the 39th District Court in Roseville. He’s facing one charge of false report or threat of terrorism and one charge of using a computer to commit a crime, both 20-year felonies.

He is also facing a habitual offender-fourth offense notice, an aggravating sentencing factor that could result in life imprisonment. He was separately charged with resisting and obstructing arrest related to his alleged conduct during his arrest, according to the press release.

Esther Wolfe, communications director for the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, said the habitual fourth-offender offense comes from prior charges of attempted breaking and entering and entering a building with intent, which he was charged with in the 46th Circuit Court in Otsego in Oct. 2002: second-degree child abuse in February 2006, also in the 46th Circuit Court; and breaking and entering a building with intent in August 2023, in the 26th Circuit Court in Montmorency.

At his arraignment, Roberts was given a $500,000 cash or surety bond by Judge Kathleen Tocco. He was scheduled for a probable cause hearing and a preliminary exam hearing after press time.

The Warren Police Department declined to comment due to the nature of the charges.

Roberts’ attorney, Robert Ihrie, also declined to comment.