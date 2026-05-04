Dogs give boost to young readers

Eight-year-old Edrees Chmeiseh, center, reads a story to therapy dog Oliver and his owner, Ken Hobig, at the Sterling Heights Library. Edrees is flanked by his brother Zackariah, left, and Haroon.

Photo by Gary Winkelman

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published May 4, 2026

Oliver, a 2-year-old golden retriever, listens as Alexa and Cortez Settles participate in the Sterling Heights Library’s Paws for Reading program. Photo by Gary Winkelman

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STERLING HEIGHTS — Oliver is a good listener. He keeps still and doesn’t interrupt, but he might lick your hand.

The fluffy, friendly 2-year-old golden retriever was on duty April 21 — eyes bright and ears perked — as a lineup of children read stories to him at the Sterling Heights Public Library.

Oliver is one of four certified therapy dogs who visit the library on a weekly rotating basis, providing an encouraging audience for kids who are honing their reading skills.

Kids like 5-year-old Carson Starks, who read aloud softly from Mo Williams’ “The Thank You Book” while Oliver looked his way. Seated on a plush floor cushion, Carson worked his way through the pages, getting help from Ken Hobig, Oliver’s owner, when he stumbled over a word.

When the last page was turned, Carson thanked Oliver, gave the dog a few pats and left with a bookmark and button bearing Oliver’s image.

Carson’s mom, Avery, said the family recently moved to Sterling Heights and this was their first time experiencing the Paws for Reading program.

“I saw it on the (library’s) Facebook page,” she said. “He thought it sounded fun.”

Fun, indeed, but functional as well, according to the library’s Lindsi Mackerson, who steered children Oliver’s way when their turn was up.

“You can literally see and hear the improvement in their reading,” Mackerson said about the kids who are regulars on Paws for Reading nights. The comfortable environment and canine presence helps build confidence for the young readers.

“There’s no judgment from the dogs,” Mackerson said. “If you mess up, you don’t get judged by them. They’re always happy hearing you.”

In addition to its literacy benefits, Paws for Reading also helps some children overcome their fear of dogs.

Alexa Settles said she and her son Cortez, 5, have been coming to the library for years. She’s seen her son’s interest in reading increase and his aversion to dogs decrease.

“He loves it a lot,” she said. “He used to be scared. But now, with coming every week, he’s a lot more comfortable petting and being around the dogs.”

The library’s Paws for Reading program runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday. There is no registration required and readers are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis. Just tell them Oliver sent you.