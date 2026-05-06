Sterling Heights forging ahead with reforestation

Sterling Heights City Council members marked Arbor Day with a tree planting ceremony April 21 at Dodge Park. Digging in, from left, are Councilman Henry Yanez, Mayor Michael Taylor, Mayor Pro Tem Liz Sierawski, Councilwoman Maria Schmidt, Councilman Michael Radtke, Councilwoman Barbara Ziarko and Councilman Robert Mijac.

Photo provided by the city of Sterling Heights

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published May 6, 2026

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STERLING HEIGHTS — It’s not going out on a limb to say that Sterling Heights loves trees.

For instance, the community has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA community for 41 straight years and is also embarking on another substantial round of neighborhood tree plantings, part of the Pathway to Play and Preservation millage voters passed in 2024.

Other tree-totaling initiatives include purchasing and preserving natural wooded areas and an Inspiring Green program that encourages new tree plantings and works with businesses to support environmentally friendly upgrades.

Like many communities, Sterling Heights’ tree population was decimated by an Emerald Ash Borer infestation in the early 2000s, as well as Dutch Elm Disease. Officials say more than 15,000 residential lots lost trees as a result.

Now, Sterling Heights is rebounding and rebuilding its tree inventory with a dedicated funding stream.

“The PPP millage is a major step in the right direction,” Jason Castor, the city’s development director, said during a recent presentation to the City Council.

Castor called the reforestation effort “a multidiscipline, coordinated process involving the Community Relations Department, the Office of Planning and the Department of Public Works to handle public outreach and information, site and tree selection, and installation.”

Castor said Sterling Heights’ tree canopy is currently around 18-23%, with plans calling for nearly doubling that amount.

“Our long-term goal is to reach 40% citywide,” he said. “

That might sound ambitious, but as the saying goes, if your goals don’t scare you, they aren’t big enough.”

In 2026, the city is eyeing 3,200 tree plantings for public right-of-ways and residential neighborhoods.

“Our goal is to have a street tree present in front of every home in the city,” Castor said.

Homeowners who are targeted for tree plantings this spring and fall receive informational letters beforehand, as well as follow-up details regarding the type of tree and care instructions after installation.

“Expanding our tree canopy is one of the most impactful investments we can make in our community,” Sterling Heights Assistant City Manager Dale Dwojakowski said in a news release marking Arbor Day. “These efforts not only enhance the beauty of our neighborhoods, but also improve air quality, support stormwater management, calm traffic and create healthier, more sustainable spaces for residents.”

Beyond tree plantings, the city says its commitment to sustainability includes a range of projects under its Think Sterling Green initiative, such as expanded recycling efforts, sustainability practices at large community events and continued investment in green infrastructure, with projects like the city’s Climate Action Plan and community garden at Nelson Park.

“Our commitment to sustainability is reflected across our entire community,” said Mayor Michael Taylor. “Through initiatives like Think Sterling Green and our voter-approved Pathway to Play and Preservation millage, we are making intentional investments to protect our natural resources, expand our tree canopy and preserve green space for future generations.”