Warren City Council delays commission appointment, cites lack of info

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published February 20, 2026

WARREN — A routine reappointment recently turned contentious as the Warren City Council challenged the mayor’s appointment process, citing transparency concerns, inconsistent timing and a lack of information.

At City Council’s Feb. 10 meeting, council members voted to table a reappointment of Natalie Piernak, the chair of the city’s Library Commission.

The reappointment was brought into question by Councilman Johnathan Lafferty, who questioned why the appointment would come to City Council several months before the current term’s expiration date.

This, he said, brings into question Mayor Lori Stone’s overall process for making appointments to boards and commissions.

“Tonight’s item is being reappointed four months early, while another member with the same exact expiration date is not being reappointed at all, (it) raises further questions about the consistency and transparency of the appointment process,” he said.

Lafferty also added that several other boards and commissions, including the city’s Planning Commission and Downtown Development Authority, are operating with fewer members than allotted for, or members whose terms expired more than a year ago.

“These are not minor oversights, and this raises the question about the transparency of the entire appointment process,” he said.

In an interview, Stone defended her process, despite the criticism from the City Council.

“It is a constantly moving process. We inherited it, with a lot of criticism from council as to how the previous administration handled it, and there was no process or documentation that was left for my office,” she said.

Stone said it took about six months to gather any kind of documentation that had been left by the previous administration.

“At that point, we had to create our process, since we didn’t have a working process,” she said.

She added that filling some of the commissions has been a challenge due to specialized positions that may have requirements, as well as the number of terms that end each year.

“Every year, roughly a third of the commission terms are up. So it’s not like you can ever point to a commission and be like, we’re done, it’s full, it’s over,” she said. “It’s a constant process.”

Stone called the complaints from the council “a moving target.”

“I’ve received several complaints over the years, but you cannot appoint or reappoint people because we don’t have applicants to positions,” she said.

Councilman Gary Boike also questioned Piernak’s residency, stating that Stone had failed to provide the council with enough information. His main issue came from the address listed on Piernak’s application, which he said did not have her name on it when checked in city records.

“This information is known to the mayor, what has to be presented to us, and she continues the application of what she wants to put in, knowing full well that we’re up here, we have to approve it,” he said. “I can’t see how you could approve it when we can’t confirm it.”

Stone refuted Boike’s concern, stating when Piernak was appointed by the council a year ago, none of the concerns were raised. Council members never called her or asked her for confirmation about Piernak’s residency, Stone said.

“For them to say that there’s nothing on her application, the same application they received a year ago and had no objections to, is disingenuous,” she said.

Council Secretary Mindy Moore also voiced concerns about the reappointment, citing Piernak’s performance and alleged transparency issues. When Piernak joined the commission, Moore said she didn’t know what a fund balance was, who the city controller was, and was fighting against a new library that was already approved by City Council.

“Things have been pretty rocky … There has been a lack of transparency,” Moore said.

Stone touted Piernak’s background and success on the Library Commission.

“We’re very benefited by having a professional. Not every commission has people who are working in its field. Often, it’s community representation and interest providing common sense or opinions or advice. So having a professional with knowledge and experience is an added benefit for a commission,” Stone said.

She added that in her term on the commission, Piernak led the process that resulted in the hiring of a new library director. A process was also put in place to help develop the members of the commission.

“Feedback I received from commissioners and community members is that Natalie is professional and effective,” Stone said.

Jeff Schroeder, the attorney hired by City Council, said due to a law from 1877, the City Council is required to approve the appointment. If Council were to deny the appointment, the mayor could send it again for approval, he said.

According to the charter, Stone said, once the mayor has submitted and notified the city clerk and council of a mayoral appointee to a board or commission, they do not have to support it, but they have to provide a denial with cause. If they fail to do so, the appointment stands, Stone said.

The decision about Piernak’s appointment came several days before the mayor’s office put out a press release touting her 100th appointment to Warren boards and commissions.

“The City of Warren is strongest when residents contribute their time and talents to serve our community,” Stone said in the press release. “Whether you love our libraries, want to beautify Warren, or can help preserve our history, I invite everyone who wants to make a difference to get involved.”

The press release stated John Couture, who was re-appointed to serve on the Commission on Disabilities, was Stone’s 100th appointment.