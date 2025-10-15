Voters to select candidates for city offices, decide school bond

Madison-Park News | Published October 15, 2025

HAZEL PARK/MADISON HEIGHTS — In the coverage area of the Madison-Park News, voters will select candidates for mayor and City Council on Nov. 4. In the Lamphere Public Schools district, voters will also decide a bond issue. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goals if elected. The answers are printed verbatim.

Hazel Park Mayor

Two candidates are running for one four-year term.

Michael Webb

Age: 58

Occupation: Business Owner and Mechanic

Municipality of residence: Hazel Park

For how long: 38 years

Online campaign information: facebook.com/committeetoelectmichaelwebb

Education: Graduate Madison High School, Motech Automotive Technical Training School

Previously and currently held elected offices: Hazel Park City Council (2001 – 2017); Mayor of Hazel Park (2017 – present)

Top goals: Hazel Park has achieved tangible results under steady, collaborative leadership — safer water, upgraded infrastructure, thriving businesses, expanded youth programs, and balanced budgets. If re-elected, I will continue delivering real results by reinvesting in infrastructure, supporting both long-standing and new businesses, maintaining fiscal discipline, and strengthening public services and community spaces. My goal is to ensure Hazel Park remains welcoming and well-managed — honoring its roots while building an even stronger future.

Kristy Cales

Age: 46

Occupation: HR Director

Municipality of residence: Hazel Park

For how long: 3 years

Online campaign information: Facebook: Kristy Cales for Hazel Park Mayor

Education: Bachelors Degree in Business Administration

Previously and currently held elected offices: Hazel Park School Board – 2017 - 2022

Top goals: As mayor, I’ll take responsibility for City Hall decisions with transparency and accountability. I’m committed to revitalizing our city by improving infrastructure, supporting schools, businesses, and neighborhoods, and creating stronger connections through inclusive programs, public safety, and open communication. This campaign is about your voice—every resident deserves to be heard. Together, we’ll strengthen trust, encourage growth, and ensure that everyone feels safe in Hazel Park, where we live, work, and raise our families.

Madison Heights Mayor

Two candidates are running for one two-year term.

Corey K. Haines

Age: 56 yrs old

Occupation: Police Chief/Attorney/Adjunct Law Professor/Coach

Municipality of residence: Madison Heights

For how long: 20 years

Online campaign information: Facebook: coreykhainesformadisonheightsmayor

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice with Interdisciplinary Minor in Public Adminstration, Juris-Doctorate in Law

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: As mayor, my top priority is fiscal responsibility. I’m committed to keeping Madison Heights on solid financial footing by reducing waste, improving efficiency, and using tax dollars wisely—without raising taxes. We can strengthen services and invest in our neighborhoods by managing what we have more effectively. Taxpayers deserve a city that lives within its means. I’ll make sure every dollar is spent with care and that Madison Heights stays strong for the long term.

Quinn J Wright

Age: 45

Occupation: Financial Advisor, City Councilmember

Municipality of residence: Madison Heights

For how long: 19 years

Online campaign information: www.quinnwright.com

Education: Michigan State University - Advertising w/ specialization in Public Relations, B.A.

Previously and currently held elected offices: Madison Heights City Council 2021–present

Top goals: My top priorities are protecting taxpayers by keeping city services strong without adding unnecessary costs, expanding access to healthcare with a focus on mental health, and developing workforce housing so essential workers can afford to live and thrive here. I believe in building a Madison Heights where families of all backgrounds feel supported, safe, and connected through collaboration, caring, and community.

Madison Heights City Council

Five candidates are running for three four-year terms and one candidate dropped out of the race.

Toya D Aaron

Age: 55

Occupation: Recipient Rights Officer/Mental Health Counselor

Municipality of residence: Madison Heights

For how long: 17 years

Online campaign information: Facebook Elect Toya Aaron

Education: Masters Degree Industrial Organizational Psychology

Previously and currently held elected office: Madison Heights Councilwoman 2022-2023 (appointed)

Top goals: I am running to put our community first. When elected my top priorities will be: ensuring fiscal responsibility in our city budget, strengthening public safety and wellness, supporting local businesses, creating youth opportunities, and improving our parks and infrastructure. Madison Heights deserves transparent, accountable leadership that listens to residents and plans for the future. Together, we can build a stronger city for all. Vote Toya Aaron – A Voice for the People!

William Mier

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired (Computer Applications Manager)

Municipality of residence: Madison Heights

For how long: 34 Years

Online campaign information: https://nextstrategiesmi.wixsite.com/mier4citycouncil

Education: Bachelors of Arts in Economics from University of Michigan-Dearborn

Previously and currently held elected offices: Madison Heights City Council 2023 - present, Lamphere School Board 2013 - 2023

Top goals: Continue strengthening partnerships with local schools to share recreational resources. Prioritize public safety by supporting our first responders and ensuring Madison Heights remains a safe and welcoming community—especially for our students.

Filed as a write-in candidate

Michael Lee Covert

Age: 58

Occupation: Receiving Clerk, Costco - Madison Heights

Municipality of residence: Madison Heights

For how long: 30 years

Online campaign information: Covert for Council (Facebook)

Education: Some College

Previously and currently held elected offices: N/A

Top goals: My goal for this position is to be the voice of those that don’t feel like they are being heard. I hope to present open and honest communication and to be a point of contact for questions or concerns residents may have.

Filed as a write-in candidate

Laurie Geralds

Age: 63

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Municipality of residence: Madison Heights

For how long: 60 years

Online campaign information: Facebook “Write-In Laurie Geralds for City Council”

Education: Bachelor’s Degree from Wayne State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: N/A

Top goals: While I never had aspirations to run for election, this is the right time to use my 50+ years of leadership and my heart for the city in a new way to continue helping the city that I love. My knowledge, connections, history and skills would benefit council and help strengthen the collaborative partnership with city staff and other organizations.

Filed as a write-in candidate

Sydney Alysha Larry

Candidate stated she’s no longer running.

Filed as a write-in candidate

Ashley Nicole Strunk

Did not return questionnaire by press time.

The Lamphere Schools — School Improvement Bond Proposition

Shall The Lamphere Schools, County of Oakland, State of Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Forty-Seven Million Four Hundred Thousand Dollars ($47,400,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds, in one or more series, to pay the cost of the following projects to create a modern learning environment for students and for health, safety, security, energy conservation and other purposes:

• Remodeling, equipping and re-equipping school buildings and other facilities; and

• Preparing, developing and improving sites at school buildings, and other facilities?

The maximum number of years any series of bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of refunding, is not more than thirty (30) years; the estimated millage that will be levied to pay the proposed bonds in the first year is 2.50 mills (which is equal to $2.50 per $1,000 of taxable value); and the estimated simple average annual millage that will be required to retire each series of bonds is 2.48 mills annually ($2.48 per $1,000 of taxable value).

If approved by the voters, the bonds will be guaranteed by the State under the School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (the “Program”). The School District currently has $0 of qualified bonds outstanding and $0 of qualified loans outstanding under the Program. The School District does not expect to borrow from the Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated computed millage rate required to be levied to pay the proposed bonds may change in the future based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited, and the proceeds cannot be used for teacher, administrator or employee salaries, repair or maintenance costs or other operating expenses.)