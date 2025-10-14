Voters in Greater West Bloomfield to select candidates for city offices

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published October 14, 2025

GREATER WEST BLOOMFIELD — In the West Bloomfield Beacon’s coverage area, voters will select candidates for City Council on Nov. 4 and vote on various proposals. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goal(s) if elected. If a candidate went over the word limit, (…) replaces the rest of the answer. The answers are printed verbatim except where material is omitted due to personal attacks or items we know to be false or that are blatant misrepresentations.

Orchard Lake City Council

Three candidates are running for City Council. Voters can vote for not more than two candidates. The top two vote-getters will serve a three-year term.

Kevin Kroger

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired

Municipality of residence: City of Orchard Lake Village

For how long: 30 years

Online campaign information: City of Orchard Lake Village Facebook Page

Education: BS Mechanical Engineering – Purdue University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Councilmember – City Council – City of Orchard Lake Village

Top goals: As councilmember it is my goal to continue working toward implementing the City’s Master Plan to maintain the natural beauty for the City, while striving to sustain the outstanding quality of life we have all grown to love. In addition, continue to maintain the City’s financial strength to support the necessary maintenance to city roads, public land, Nature Preserve, and preserving the natural environment and water quality.

Sean J. O’Bryan

Age: 38

Occupation: Lawyer

Municipality of residence: Orchard Lake Village

For how long: No answer given

Online campaign information: www.bit.ly/obryanforcitycouncil

Education: Loyola University Quinlan School of Business, MBA 2014; Loyola University School of Law, JD, Certificate in Tax Law 2013; Loyola University Chicago, BBA in Finance and Marketing 2010

Previously and currently held elected offices: No answer given

Top goals: As a Michigan native, I’m proud to call Orchard Lake Village home. I am committed to preserving the beauty, safety, and vitality that make our community special. My legal background and previous policy work on the Great Lakes Compact enable me to serve my community effectively. My priorities: (1) Ensure fiscal transparency with predictable taxes; (2) Strengthen family-centered community engagement; and (3) Protect our lakes and forests to preserve our city for future generations.

DuAnne F. Sonneville

Age: 76

Occupation: Retired

Municipality of residence: City of Orchard Lake Village

For how long: 38 years

Online campaign information: None

Education: B.S. Ed.

Previously and currently held elected offices: Planning Commission (2015-2017)

Orchard Lake City Council (6 years - twice elected for a 3-year term, 2017 and 2020)

Top goals: Financial: I support fiscal responsibility to ensure we can meet long-term obligations and maintain the high level of services. Environment: Besides recreational safety, one of the primary concerns is maintaining the quality of the lakes and preservation of other natural assets. Zoning: When voting for a variance my experience on Planning Commission is invaluable in giving me a unique perspective between the desires of the property owner and recognizing the impact on others.

Keego Harbor City Council

One candidate is running unopposed for a three-year term.

Cristina Elsen

Running unopposed.

Proposals

City of Orchard Lake Village — Vacating a City Street

May the City of Orchard Lake Village vacate, discontinue, and/or abolish approximately Two Hundred (200) feet of roadway located at the end of Willow Lane (formerly known as Troy Street) in the City of Orchard Lake Village?

Sale of Vacated City Street — Once vacated, may the City of Orchard Lake Village sell the vacated portions of Willow Lane to the adjacent property owners?

Building and Site Sinking Fund Millage Replacement Proposal — Bloomfield Hills Schools

This proposal, if approved by the electors, will replace and extend the authority last approved by the electors in 2023 and which expires with the 2026 levy for the School District to levy a building and site sinking fund millage, the proceeds of which will be used to make improvements and repairs to the School District’s facilities. Pursuant to State law, the expenditure of the building and site sinking fund millage proceeds must be audited, and the proceeds cannot be used for teacher, administrator or employee salaries, maintenance or other operating expenses.

As a replacement of existing authority, shall the Bloomfield Hills Schools, County of Oakland, Michigan, be authorized to levy 1.5 mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of ten (10) years, being the years 2026 to 2035, inclusive, to maintain a sinking fund to be used for the construction or repair of school buildings, school security improvements, the acquisition or upgrading of technology, the acquisition of student transportation vehicles, trucks and vans and parts, supplies and equipment used for the maintenance of these vehicles and for any other purposes permitted by law? This millage if approved and levied would provide estimated revenues to the School District of approximately $7,960,000 in the first year that it is levied.

Sinking Fund Millage Proposal — West Bloomfield School District

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in West Bloomfield School District, Oakland County, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 1.1552 mills ($1.1552 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2027 to 2036, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2027 is approximately $3,169,000?

Building and Site Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal — School District of Pontiac

This proposal, if approved by the electors, will renew the authority last approved by the electors in 2020 and which expires with the 2025 levy for the School District to levy a building and site sinking fund millage, the proceeds of which will be used to make improvements and repairs to the School District’s facilities. Pursuant to State law, the expenditure of the building and site sinking fund millage proceeds must be audited, and the proceeds cannot be used for teacher, administrator or employee salaries, maintenance or other operating expenses.

Shall the School District of the City of Pontiac, County of Oakland, Michigan, be authorized to levy 0.7980 mills ($0.79 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of five (5) years, being the years 2026 to 2030, inclusive, to maintain a sinking fund to be used for the construction or repair of school buildings, school security improvements, the acquisition or upgrading of technology, the acquisition of student transportation vehicles, trucks and vans and parts, supplies and equipment used for the maintenance of these vehicles and for any other purposes permitted by law? This millage if approved and levied would provide estimated revenues to the School District of approximately $3,161,000 in the first year that it is levied.