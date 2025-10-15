Voters to decide races for city officials, 1.5 mill school sinking fund tax proposal

Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published October 15, 2025

BIRMINGHAM/BLOOMFIELD HILLS — In the Eagle’s coverage area, some voters will be asked to select city commissioners and library board members in November. They will also vote on a Bloomfield Hills Schools tax proposal. Below are profiles for the candidates. Candidates were asked to state their top goal(s) if elected. Responses were limited to 75 words, and if a candidate went over the word limit, (…) replaces the rest of the answer. The answers are printed verbatim. Incumbents are indicated with an (I) at the end of their name.

Birmingham City Commission

Five candidates are running for three, four-year terms. Birmingham City Commissioners make $5 per meeting

Andrew Haig (I)

Age: 55

Occupation: Senior Engineering Manager. Westinghouse Electric Company

Municipality of residence: Birmingham

For how long: 17 years

Online campaign information: www.andrewinbham.com

Education: B.Eng (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering

M.Sc. Engineering Management

Project Management Institute, Project Management Professional (PMI - PMP)

Previously and currently held elected offices: Currently City Commissioner, City of Birmingham, MI since 2021

Top goals: Resident focus is my priority

Financial Transparency: benchmark all City costs against like municipalities. Taxpayers should easily understand the value of every dollar they contribute

Roads: must be safe, well maintained and with an affordable plan to improve and keep them that way.

Aging infrastructure: water and sewage systems must be modernized and dependable. The cost and rate of replacement is unacceptable. This is a critical public health concern I will continue to prioritize.

Zach Jenning

Age: 26

Occupation: Human Resources Coordinator

Municipality of residence: Birmingham

For how long: 2 Years

Online campaign information: N/A

Education: Masters of Arts

Previously and currently held elected offices: N/A

Top goals: My biggest goals are to find ways to actively involve and respect the community’s voice & ensure safety during high traffic volume and parking. I want to continue to make Birmingham as special as it is now while making sure it’s a safe place for all who live & visit. While I don’t have political experience, I believe that’s a strength as I approach issues as a resident first.

Doug White

Age: 60

Occupation: OEM Sales



Previously: United States Army Officer

Municipality of residence: Birmingham

For how long: 20 years

Online campaign information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581451232054

Education: BA

Business Administration / Military Science

Washington & Jefferson College

Previously and currently held elected offices: N/A

Top goals: My top goals are to address our aging infrastructure with a fiscally prudent & sustainable plan, establish both a short and long term plan for Next and, overall, restoring resident trust and finding win-win solutions for our great City.

Kevin Kozlowski

Age: 36

Occupation: Software Developer

Municipality of residence: Birmingham

For how long: 5 Years

Online campaign information: www.kozlowskiforbirmingham.com

Education: BS in Mathematics from the University of Michigan, MS in Finance from Case Western Reserve University

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: My goals for Birmingham include safer, more walkable streets; transforming Woodward; finding fair, long-term solutions to our infrastructure needs; and enabling Next to expand their senior support in a functional, permanent home. Woodward is our biggest untapped opportunity. It should be a beautiful, tree-lined boulevard. Instead, it’s a loud, dangerous freeway cleaving through our home. Turning Woodward from a liability to an asset is a win-win that will improve both surrounding neighborhoods and our downtown.

Bill Kolb

Age: 62

Occupation: Retired

Municipality of residence: Birmingham

For how long: Since 2009

Online campaign information: billkolbforbirmingham.com

Education: University of Michigan

Previously and currently held elected offices: No answer given.

Top goals: Responsible Development: Prioritizing infrastructure and families

Community First: Accessible, responsive government for all residents

Walkable Community: Quality infrastructure connecting homes and businesses

Collaborative Leadership: Listening to residents and reflecting their priorities

Birmingham Library Board

Four candidates are running for three, four-year terms. There is no compensation for the position

Omar Odeh

Age: 41

Occupation: Group Marketing Manager - Ford Motor Company

Municipality of residence: Birmingham

For how long: 12 Years

Online campaign information: Do not have one

Education: Bachelors of Business Administration University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

Master of Business Administration University of California - Irvine

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: I aim for Baldwin Public Library to remain the beacon of our community, a place where discovery, learning, and community come together. Where every generation finds something: from lifelong patrons enjoying books to individuals exploring creativity in the Idea Lab to all ages enjoying great programming. I will ensure BPL stays strong financially and keeps programs and services fresh and engaging. That’s the future I want for Baldwin, a welcoming, inclusive, accessible space for all.

Frank Pisano (I)

Age: 55

Occupation: Oppenheimer & Co



Municipality of residence: Birmingham



For how long: 30 years



Online campaign information: No answer given.



Education: No answer given.



Previously and currently held elected offices: I have completed 4 terms as a Baldwin Library Trustee



Top goals: As a Baldwin Public Library Trustee, I will work to expand community access, support inclusive programming, and champion intellectual freedom. My priorities include improving technology, enhancing services for all ages, supporting staff development, and ensuring fiscal responsibility. I’m committed to maintaining a welcoming, modern library that reflects Baldwin’s diversity and fosters lifelong learning.

Danielle Rumple (I)

Age: 41

Occupation: Office Assistant, Pembroke Elementary School

Municipality of residence: Birmingham

For how long: 18 years

Online campaign information: No answer given.

Education: BS, University of Michigan & MBA, Wayne State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Baldwin Public Library Board Trustee (2021-current)

Top goals: My top goal if re-elected is to ensure Baldwin Public Library remains a positive resource for our community and contract communities, all while being fiscally responsible with tax payer money.

Pamela M Graham

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired Automotive Engineer

Municipality of residence: Birmingham

For how long: 29 Years

Online campaign information: https://pamgraham4library.com

Education: Materials Science Engineer, SB M.I.T., MS Northwestern University

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: I will work to ensure fair administrative service fees that control costs while preserving strong city-library partnerships. Building on recent accessibility improvements, I will support programming and outreach that welcome residents of all ages and abilities. I will also champion the Idea Lab as a hub for creativity and innovation. As a frequent user, I will promote its growth and advocate for resources to strengthen its equipment and programming for the entire community.

Bloomfield Hills City Commission

Seven candidates are running for five, two-year terms. Bloomfield Hills City Commissioners are paid $60 a year.

Alan T. Ackerman

Age: 78

Occupation: Eminent Domain Attorney for Property Owners

Municipality of residence: City of Bloomfield Hills

For how long: 25 years

Online campaign information: N/A

Education: Michigan State University (B.A. and Masters) and the University of Michigan (J.D.)

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: My top goals are to ensure that public services are provided in a fiscally responsible manner, to enhance public access to the Commission’s decisions, and to protect the natural beauty and unique character of Bloomfield Hills. Essential public services must be effective and reliable, without the need for additional taxes. Residents’ perspectives are indispensable to all decisions. Finally, the City needs to maintain rational zoning and avoid the taking of private property for sidewalk projects.

Susan McCarthy (I)

Age: 65

Occupation: Director, Business Development

Municipality of residence: Bloomfield Hills

For how long: 20 years

Online campaign information: N/A

Education: MSA Degree

Previously and currently held elected offices: Commissioner city of Bloomfield Hills since 2015

Top goals:

· Financial stability (without raising taxes)

· Preserving the unique character of our city

· Supporting our Public Safety and Fire Department

· Maintaining the quality of our roads (without assessing the residents)

· Communication and transparency with residents and the business community

· Maintain our AAA bond rating and one of the lowest millage rates in Oakland County

· Continue to pay down the OPEC and pension fund and be fully funded before 2030

Lauren G. Fisher (I)

Age: No answer given.

Occupation: Mayor of Bloomfield Hills, Member and volunteer: Bloomfield Hills Garden Club, Women’s Committee of the DIA, Christ Child Society, Junior League of Birmingham, and Angels Place Wings

Municipality of residence: City of Bloomfield Hills

For how long: 32 years

Online campaign information: University of Southern California, Los Angeles — Business Degree (now the Marshall School of Business): Marketing/Finance

Education: University of Southern California, Los Angeles — Business Degree (now the Marshall School of Business): Marketing/Finance

Previously and currently held elected offices: Mayor of Bloomfield Hills 2024,2025.

Elected City Commissioner of Bloomfield Hills, MI - November 2020- present

Top goals: As your Mayor and longtime neighbor, I care about preserving our City’s character - its tree-lined streets, low-density appeal, and responsive municipal services - while maintaining fiscal responsibility and transparent communication with residents. Since 2018, I have served in several Bloomfield Hills Commissioner roles, bringing a steady, thoughtful, and fiscally prudent approach to City leadership. I support strong police and fire services, infrastructure improvements, flood mitigation, and Woodward noise reduction, and safeguarding our quality of life.

Brad Baxter (I)

Age: 59

Occupation: Founder and Executive Chairman of Whisker

Municipality of residence: City of Bloomfield Hills

For how long: 21 Years

Online campaign information: No answer given.

Education: BSME University of Wisconsin

Previously and currently held elected offices: City Commissioner, and Mayor of Bloomfield Hills.

Top goals: Maintain and support public safety and fire services at the current level of excellence.

Fiscal prudence with efficient allocation of funds for the benefit of the citizens of Bloomfield Hills.

Modify and update ordinances for the purpose of clarity and ease of enforcement as well as addressing extreme weather events that affect residential and commercial building standards.

Continue to look at ways to reduce noise on Woodward Avenue by collaborating on creative legislation.

Anjali Prasad

Age: 54

Occupation: Attorney

Municipality of residence: Bloomfield Hills

For how long: Lifelong

Online campaign information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579902662348

Education: Bachelor of Arts (University of Michigan)

Master of Arts (College of William & Mary)

Juris Doctor (Emory Law School)

Previously and currently held elected offices: No prior elected office

Top goals: My top priority if elected is to build trust in local government by promoting access and transparency. I want to be the go-to person residents can count on when issues arise that affect their quality of life. Whether it’s public safety, stormwater management, or anything in between, I will work to ensure our community has a strong and reliable advocate in local government.

Brian S. Jennings

Age: 59

Occupation: Builder

Municipality of residence: Bloomfield Hills, MI

For how long: 30 years

Online campaign information: N/A

Education: Eastern Michigan University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Board Trustee, Birmingham Public Schools Board of Education; Precinct Delegate for Bloomfield Hills

Top goals: Maintaining public safety, monitoring the city budget, and improving our infrastructure.

Alice I. Buckley (I)

Age: No answer given.

Occupation: Retired attorney

Municipality of residence: City of Bloomfield Hills

For how long: 23 years:

Online campaign information: https://protect.checkpoint.com/v2/r01/___www.alicebuckley.com___.YzJ1OmNnbmV3c3BhcGVyczpjOm86ZmE0NTJjODM4ZTllYTQ4Yjc4YmIzOTM1Y2RlZjJlZjI6Nzo4YWQ5OjA4ZWMwYzUxNWI0NzA1MDU5Njc2NzM5MTUxMmEyMTBiNjIwZDBjODBlMDgyNmVkYjU3NTVmNGM4NGNmOGVjZDE6cDpUOkY

Education: BS Michigan State University

JD Michigan State University College of Law

Previously and currently held elected offices: City of Bloomfield Hills City Commissioner- 2019 to present (City of Bloomfield Hills Mayor- November 2022 to November 2023).

Top goals: Preserving our safety, providing great city services, preserving our city’s beauty and making good decisions. These words have been my guideposts for the past six years serving as City Commissioner. Every decision I’ve made has been guided by one goal: protecting, preserving and enhancing the city we love so that our quality of life is the best it can be. I remain deeply committed to making these priorities my focus.

Bloomfield Hills Schools Building and Site Sinking Fund Millage Replacement Proposal

This proposal, if approved by the electors, will replace and extend the authority last approved by the electors in 2023 and which expires with the 2026 levy for the School District to levy a building and site sinking fund millage, the proceeds of which will be used to make improvements and repairs to the School District’s facilities. Pursuant to State law, the expenditure of the building and site sinking fund millage proceeds must be audited, and the proceeds cannot be used for teacher, administrator or employee salaries, maintenance or other operating expenses.

As a replacement of existing authority, shall the Bloomfield Hills Schools, County of Oakland, Michigan, be authorized to levy 1.5 mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of ten (10) years, being the years 2026 to 2035, inclusive, to maintain a sinking fund to be used for the construction or repair of school buildings, school security improvements, the acquisition or upgrading of technology, the acquisition of student transportation vehicles, trucks and vans and parts, supplies and equipment used for the maintenance of these vehicles and for any other purposes permitted by law? This millage if approved and levied would provide estimated revenues to the School District of approximately $7,960,000 in the first year that it is levied.