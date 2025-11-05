Voters in Hazel Park, Madison Heights decide mayor and council

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published November 5, 2025

Mike Webb

Corey Haines

Advertisement

HAZEL PARK/MADISON HEIGHTS — Residents in Madison Heights and Hazel Park each had big decisions to make on Election Day Nov. 4, deciding the next mayor of each town. Madison Heights voters also decided several contested council seats.

Hazel Park

While Luke Londo and Alissa Sullivan were unopposed in their bid for reelection to the Hazel Park City Council, the next mayor was a contested race between the incumbent Mike Webb and the challenger Kristy Cales, a former board trustee for the Hazel Park Public Schools district.

Here, Webb defended his seat, securing another four-year term. Webb received 66.93% of the vote (1,459 votes) while Cales received 32.75% (714 votes). There were seven unassigned write-in votes, and zero rejected write-ins.

While they were unopposed running for reelection to the City Council, Sullivan was the top performer that night, taking 52.84% (1,658 votes), while Londo took 45.89% (1,440 votes). Both were elected to a four-year term.

There were also 40 unassigned write-ins for the council, and zero rejected write-ins.

Madison Heights

In Madison Heights, Corey Haines prevailed in his bid for a two-year term as mayor, succeeding the current mayor, Roslyn Grafstein, who chose not to run for reelection.

Haines is the former police chief of Madison Heights and the current police chief for the city of Eastpointe. He was also once the deputy city manager of Madison Heights. He prevailed over his opponent, Madison Heights City Councilmember Quinn Wright.

According to the Oakland County Clerk’s Office the night of the election, with 100% of precincts reporting, Haines captured 57.67% of the vote (3,092 votes), while Wright took 41.96% (2,250 votes). Wright will retain his council seat.

However, the situation with the rest of the council remained unclear the night of the election. Five candidates were running for three four-year terms, but only two of them had their names listed on the ballot; the other three were running as write-in candidates, and the write-in votes had not been tabulated the night of Nov. 4.

What was clear is incumbent William Mier was the top vote-getter, backed by 40.42% (3,242 votes), followed by Toya Aaron, a former council member, with 38.27% (3,070 votes).

There were 1,709 unassigned write-ins and zero rejected write-ins. The three write-in candidates were Michael Lee Covert, Laurie Geralds and Ashley Nicole Strunk. There was originally a fourth write-in candidate — Sydney Alysha Larry — but she dropped out.

This story will be updated when the winning write-in candidates are announced.

Call Staff Writer Andy Kozlowski at (586) 498-1046.