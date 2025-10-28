Volunteers offer assistance and friendly conversation to lonely seniors

By: K. Michelle Moran | C&G Newspapers | Published October 28, 2025

Participants in the Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers program are paired with someone in the community who will visit with them on a regular basis. Volunteers often become close with the people they spend time with, as they get to know each other. Photo provided by Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers

Volunteers at The Helm at the Boll Life Center pack meals that will be delivered to homebound seniors. Photo provided by The Helm at the Boll Life Center

METRO DETROIT — As they retire, experience age-related health conditions and even lose loved ones, some older adults may find themselves experiencing loneliness — possibly for the first time.

Loneliness and social isolation aren’t just emotionally taxing. According to the National Institute on Aging, those who are lonely or socially isolated are more likely to be admitted to the emergency room. Loneliness and isolation are also linked to greater risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, anxiety, obesity, weakened immune function, cognitive decline, depression, dementia and death.

But there are local agencies that can provide comfort and companionship to seniors at no cost.

Macomb/Oakland counties

Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, based in Roseville, serves people in Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Despite the name, neither the volunteers nor the recipients need to be religious, explained Community Outreach Coordinator Stacey Conte.

“Our whole goal is to help seniors and disabled adults to stay in their own homes,” Conte said.

While they prioritize those who are low income or don’t have family nearby, Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers does assist some people who don’t fall into either of those categories. Conte said volunteers will do things like light housework, minor home repairs and yardwork; provide respite care for family caregivers; and take program participants to medical appointments.

“We try to customize our services to what our volunteer skill set is,” Conte said.

One of their most popular services is their companion program. Conte said a senior is matched with a volunteer based on shared interests and geography, and the volunteer will connect with the senior either through weekly or bi-weekly home visits or phone calls.

“That’s one of our most popular services,” Conte said. “A lot of people are isolated and lonely, especially since the (COVID-19) pandemic.”

Conte said it’s not uncommon for volunteers and seniors to become close; in some cases, they find themselves being invited for holiday meals or birthday celebrations.

“A lot of them become really good friends,” Conte said.

The group runs background checks on volunteers and sends a representative with the volunteer on the first visit, Conte said.

To volunteer or to receive services from Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, go to ivcinfo.org or call (586) 757-5551 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Catholic Charites of Southeast Michigan, which serves residents of Oakland and Macomb counties, offers a similar program, called the AmeriCorps Seniors Senior Companion Program.

Carmela LaCommare, program manager for the AmeriCorps Seniors Senior Companion Program, said they pair volunteers age 55 and older with seniors or disabled individuals age 21 and over for friendly visits.

“It helps older adults who are homebound,” LaCommare said. “Our older adults in our community sometimes don’t have family members nearby.”

Volunteers are matched with participants based on similar interests, skills or hobbies. Besides providing companionship, volunteers might take participants to medical appointments or the grocery store, or out to lunch or to bingo or other events.

LaCommare said the average age of their volunteers is 80, and they have one volunteer who just celebrated her 91st birthday.

“It’s an awesome program,” LaCommare said. “Seniors understand each other.”

LaCommare said they currently have a waiting list and need more volunteers.

Volunteers undergo an extensive background check and training, she said.

To volunteer or have a volunteer assigned to you, call (248) 537-3300.

Grosse Pointes/Harper Woods

Residents in the five Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods age 55 and older can turn to The Helm at the Boll Life Center in Grosse Pointe Farms for companionship through the Friendly Reassurance Program. Volunteers are paired with seniors and must have at least monthly communication with each other, although Helm Case Coordinator Allie Short said most talk two to four times per month. Some volunteers stay in touch with their senior by phone, but Short said home visits are possible as well.

“The goal of the program is to decrease isolation and loneliness,” Short said. “We (also) want to get a sense of how the person is doing and see if they need any supports outside of connection.”

Volunteers also benefit.

“Volunteerism is another way to combat loneliness and isolation,” Short said. “We feel better ourselves when we’re giving back.”

The Helm offers Meals on Wheels to local seniors, but thanks to a recent grant, they’ve been able to add extra deliveries of either prepared dishes or boxes of produce, in conjunction with Edibles Rex and Eastern Market. Short said they try to have volunteers deliver these meals while the senior is home, so the volunteers can check on them and make sure everything is all right.

“Sometimes that food delivery turns into a bit of conversation,” Short said. “It’s one more time a week they’re able to have a friendly visitor and a delicious meal.”

To participate in the Friendly Reassurance Program, call Short at (313) 649-2106 or email her at ashort@helmlife.org. To volunteer for Helm programs or to be added to the meal delivery list, call The Helm at (313) 882-9600.

“We care,” Short said. “We want to (get to) know you… So please call.”

To find other local support resources for seniors and their families, call the National Institute on Aging’s Eldercare Locator at (800) 677-1116.

